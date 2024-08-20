 iPhone 16 to be cheaper? Apple training workers to produce models in India - Hindustan Times
iPhone 16 to be cheaper? Apple training workers to produce models in India

ByHT News Desk
Aug 20, 2024 11:27 AM IST

Apple plans to assemble its premium Pro and Pro Max models of the upcoming iPhone 16 series in India for the first time through partner Foxconn.

Apple has begun training thousands of workers at its Tamil Nadu factory to produce iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max, Bloomberg News reported citing people in the know. The company plans to assemble its premium Pro and Pro Max models of the upcoming iPhone 16 series in India for the first time through partner Foxconn.

An Apple logo adorns the facade of the downtown Brooklyn Apple store in New York.(AP)
An Apple logo adorns the facade of the downtown Brooklyn Apple store in New York.(AP)

The 'new product introduction' (NPI) process for the pro models of iPhone 16 will soon start at Foxconn's facility in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu. Once the models are launched, the process will enter mass production stage.

When will the process begin?

Foxconn will start to assemble the devices 'within weeks' of the global launch, Bloomberg News reported citing unnamed sources. Apple's other India partners — Pegatron's India unit and the Tata Group — may also start making the Pro versions, the report added.

The made-in-India standard iPhone 16 is expected to be available on the same day it begins worldwide sale. This comes as Apple has increased the production of its flagship iPhone devices in India through Foxconn and Tata Electronics.

