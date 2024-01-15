Jio Financial Services Q3 results LIVE updates: JFSL stocks up 9% in January2024; here's what to expect

Jio Financial Services Q3 results LIVE updates: The Q3 result of Jio Financial Services Limited (JFSL) will be announced by the Reliance-affiliated company on Monday, January 15. The Q3 results of Jio Financial Services are highly anticipated, only being the second quarterly results of the company since the massive demerger from its parent firm Reliance Industries Limited (RIL). Jio Financial Services Q3 results LIVE: Check out recent updates on quarterly results here.(REUTERS)

Along with the Q3 results of JFSL, the top management of the firm will also present a detailed report to the analysts on the overall financial performance of the firm over the first nine months since its demerged from RIL. The quarterly reports will be presented for the months of October, November, December of 2023.

Meanwhile, the anticipation over the quarterly reports of Jio Financial Services has led to a high demand of its stock, with the share price surging around nine percent in the first 15 days of January 2024.

Jio Financial Service was carved out of Reliance Industries in 2023, and this is its second quarterly report since the demerger. The stocks of Jio Financial currently stand at ₹258.95, nearly two percent up from January 14.