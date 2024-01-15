Jio Financial Services Q3 results LIVE updates: JFSL stocks up 9% in January2024; here's what to expect
Jio Financial Services Q3 results LIVE updates: The Q3 result of Jio Financial Services Limited (JFSL) will be announced by the Reliance-affiliated company on Monday, January 15. The Q3 results of Jio Financial Services are highly anticipated, only being the second quarterly results of the company since the massive demerger from its parent firm Reliance Industries Limited (RIL).
Along with the Q3 results of JFSL, the top management of the firm will also present a detailed report to the analysts on the overall financial performance of the firm over the first nine months since its demerged from RIL. The quarterly reports will be presented for the months of October, November, December of 2023.
Meanwhile, the anticipation over the quarterly reports of Jio Financial Services has led to a high demand of its stock, with the share price surging around nine percent in the first 15 days of January 2024.
Jio Financial Service was carved out of Reliance Industries in 2023, and this is its second quarterly report since the demerger. The stocks of Jio Financial currently stand at ₹258.95, nearly two percent up from January 14.
- Jan 15, 2024 12:22 PM IST
Jio Financial Services Q3 results LIVE: Total operations doubled
Jio Financial's total revenue from operations increased 47 percent last quarter, leading to the profits nearly doubling till September. Similar results are anticipated for Q3.Jan 15, 2024 12:06 PM IST
Jio Financial Services Q3 results LIVE: Share price may rise
With Sensex and Nifty hitting a record high today, it is expected that JFSL shares will also hit a new high today after its Q3 results are announced.Jan 15, 2024 11:38 AM IST
io Financial Services Q3 results LIVE: Stock performance
After the demerger in August 2023, Jio Financial Services has had a stunted growth on the stock market. However, its shares rallied last week along with RIL, making Mukesh Ambani the richest person in India once again.Jan 15, 2024 11:23 AM IST
Jio Financial Services Q3 results LIVE: Predictions
KRChoksey Shares and Securities said in a January note that JFSL shows great promise, which has led to its shares rallying in the stock market. It is expected that the firm's profits will further grow from the last quarter.Jan 15, 2024 11:06 AM IST
Jio Financial Services Q3 results LIVE: Profits double last quarter
The profits of Jio Financial Services have doubled in September, according to the last quarter result. The Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) reported a doubling of profit at ₹668 crore in September 2023.Jan 15, 2024 10:55 AM IST
Jio Financial Services Q3 results LIVE: Share prices rally
In January 2024, the share prices of Jio Financial Services are already up by 9 percent. Meanwhile, the shares of JFSL stood at ₹258.95 today, up 1.53 percent as of 11:00 am.Jan 15, 2024 10:49 AM IST
Jio Financial Services Q3 results LIVE: Another Reliance firm result today
Apart from JFSL, it is likely that the Q3 results of Reliance Industries Infrastructure will also be out today, January 15. However, JFSL will hold the prime focus.
