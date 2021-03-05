IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Microsoft’s $10 billion Pentagon deal at risk amid Amazon fight
FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of laptop and mobile device users are seen next to a screen projection of Microsoft logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of laptop and mobile device users are seen next to a screen projection of Microsoft logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo(REUTERS)
business

Microsoft’s $10 billion Pentagon deal at risk amid Amazon fight

The US Defense Department said it will reconsider the controversial procurement if a federal judge declines to dismiss Amazon.com Inc.’s allegations that former President Donald Trump’s meddling cost the company the winner-take-all contract.
READ FULL STORY
Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 03:59 PM IST

Microsoft Corp. is in danger of losing a contract to provide $10 billion of cloud computing services to the Pentagon, a deal the government has threatened to scrap altogether after years of legal squabbling.

The US Defense Department said it will reconsider the controversial procurement if a federal judge declines to dismiss Amazon.com Inc.’s allegations that former President Donald Trump’s meddling cost the company the winner-take-all contract. That means the fate of a cloud project the Pentagon considers critical for its war fighters may rest in the hands of the US Court of Federal Claims, which could soon issue a ruling on Amazon’s accusations.

The Pentagon said last month it would take too long to prove in court that its decision to award Microsoft Corp. the lucrative cloud deal wasn’t unduly influenced by the White House. If the judge allows Amazon to argue its bias claims in the case, the government may decide to stop fighting.“If the court denies the government’s motion we will most likely be facing an even longer litigation process,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said at a press conference late last month. “The DOD Chief Information Officer will reassess the strategy going forward.”

The warning is another twist in a contentious process that has involved years of legal challenges, behind-the-scenes lobbying and a public relations campaign by technology rivals to unseat Amazon as the original front-runner for the cloud contract when it was unveiled in 2018. More than a year after Microsoft was named the winner, the Defense Department is still fighting to execute the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure cloud -- or JEDI, an acronym intended to evoke “Star Wars” imagery -- to serve as the primary data repository for military services worldwide. The deal is worth $10 billion over a decade.There are signs the Pentagon is already moving on. The Defense Department is talking up its other cloud contracts beyond JEDI, and some of the program’s biggest cheerleaders have left the department, leaving new leaders to make decisions on a procurement they inherited from the Trump administration. Even Microsoft executives are trumpeting all the other work the company plans to keep doing for the Defense Department, in the event that its image-boosting JEDI deal goes south.“We know that very clearly” the Defense Department needs the JEDI project “in order to support its mission,” Tom Keane, vice president of Microsoft Azure, said in an interview. “But we are not waiting for a single vehicle, we are using every single vehicle that we can” to partner with the Pentagon, he said.

The Defense Department has stressed that it has 13 other cloud projects including partnerships with Oracle Corp., Amazon, General Dynamics Information Technology and even Microsoft. The software giant expanded Pentagon employees’ access to its video and chat tools during the pandemic last year through Microsoft Teams.

Last year, the Central Intelligence Agency also hired multiple companies to offer cloud services to the Intelligence Community, a collection of national security units spanning several agencies including the Pentagon, eight years after the agency awarded a $600 million cloud deal to Amazon.

Meanwhile, the most visible champions of the JEDI project’s single-source approach have exited the Defense Department. Chris Lynch, the former director of the Defense Digital Service, which designed the project, left to start a new company selling technology to the government. Dana Deasy, the Pentagon’s former chief information officer, was replaced by John Sherman, who previously served as CIO for the Intelligence Community at a time when it decided to fully embrace multiple vendors.

From the start, companies such as Oracle and International Business Machines Corp., which were eliminated early from the contest, pressured the Pentagon to choose several vendors for a contract they said was clearly tailor-made for Amazon. Amazon Web Services, the company’s cloud unit, was widely seen as the front-runner for the contract because it won the CIA deal and had earned the highest levels of federal security authorizations.

When the contract was announced, the state of the art for corporate cloud setups was already moving away from relying on a single vendor for everything -- many customers were opting for multiple cloud vendors and selecting the best option for specific tasks. The JEDI contract seemed to represent an earlier time in cloud migrations, when there were fewer choices and the vast majority of deals went to Amazon. The Defense Department said at the time that using multiple cloud providers would increase the complexity of the project.

After Microsoft’s unexpected win, the e-commerce giant filed a lawsuit arguing that its rivals’ private maneuvering and Trump’s well-known animus for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos -- documented in tweets and public statements throughout his campaign and presidency -- made it difficult for the Pentagon to choose the winner impartially.As part of its complaint, Amazon has asked the judge for permission to question Trump, former Defense Secretaries James Mattis and Mark Esper, and other individuals involved in the selection process. Federal Claims Judge Patricia Campbell-Smith has yet to rule on whether to dismiss Amazon’s bias allegations or grant its request for more discovery, but that decision could come at any time.

To press its claim, Amazon chronicled a laundry list of actions showing the White House’s bias against Amazon. The company cited a book by Guy Snodgrass, a speech-writer to Mattis, which alleges that Trump in the summer of 2018 told Mattis to “screw Amazon” and lock it out of the bid. Mattis didn’t do what Trump asked, Snodgrass wrote.

The lawsuit also mentions Trump’s comments during a press conference in July 2019, when he openly questioned whether the JEDI contract was being competitively bid. Later that month, Trump tweeted television coverage that characterized the JEDI contract as a “Bezos bailout,” the lawsuit says.

The Pentagon and Microsoft, an intervening defendant in the case, argue Amazon should have raised its objections about political interference earlier. The U.S. also says Amazon’s claims are undercut by a report from the Defense Department’s inspector general, which found no evidence that the award decision was affected by Trump. The Pentagon’s watchdog also said its investigation into the contract was limited by the White House.

While Microsoft may make up any lost revenue through other federal deals, JEDI’s dissolution would still hurt, mainly by taking away one of the clearest validations yet that the company was catching up to Amazon in cloud services. In the wake of the contract’s announcement, Microsoft analysts touted it as possibly “the largest cloud contract award in history” and a “great win” that “validates Azure as a leading hyperscale cloud and signals that Azure continues to gain ground on AWS.”

Steven Schooner, a procurement expert and professor at George Washington University Law School, said it’s unlikely the judge is going to toss out Amazon’s bias allegations altogether.

“I’m hard-pressed to imagine a scenario in which the Court -- after all of these months -- simply says ‘never mind, sorry for the inconvenience and delay’” to the Defense Department, he said in an email.

The Amazon case came after the Defense Department faced down many other legal hurdles to its implementation of JEDI. So far, the Pentagon has fought two challenges with the Government Accountability Office, two lawsuits in federal court, and an investigation by the Inspector General’s office. Though it has prevailed up to now, the legal challenges have forced the Pentagon to delay executing the project by more than two years after its planned start date.“It’s not just that it’s been delayed so long but it’s been delayed long enough that the world is changing,” said Stan Soloway, a deputy undersecretary of defense under President Bill Clinton and now president of Celero Strategies, a Washington-area consulting firm. “The question becomes do you really want or need a single-cloud solution?”

Even if the court tosses out Amazon’s political bias allegations, it will still take several months to litigate the company’s other complaints about the Pentagon’s evaluation and award process. Win or lose the case, the DOD says it will get the cloud computing services it needs.

“The Department continues to have an urgent, unmet requirement,” the Pentagon said. “This requirement transcends any one procurement, and we will be prepared to ensure it is met one way or another.”


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
microsoft corp. pentagon united states of america
Close
A Constitutional Court ruling in November had found in favour of the companies in their complaint that the government's previous offer had not gone far enough.(AFP)
A Constitutional Court ruling in November had found in favour of the companies in their complaint that the government's previous offer had not gone far enough.(AFP)
business

Germany to pay nuclear operators 2.4 billion euros for plant closures

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:41 PM IST
The Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung daily had reported on Thursday that a sum of 2.4 billion euros will be made available from the general budget, citing government sources.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SoftBank Group shares have surged 138% from a low in March, taking the Tokyo-based company’s market value to $125 billion.(Reuters file photo)
SoftBank Group shares have surged 138% from a low in March, taking the Tokyo-based company’s market value to $125 billion.(Reuters file photo)
business

SoftBank strategy chief Katsunori Sago plans exit after just three Years

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:23 PM IST
The 53-year-old is a key member of founder Masayoshi Son’s inner circle and something of a celebrity in Japan’s world of finance. Prior to joining SoftBank, Sago spent more than two decades at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., rising to become vice chairman of its operations in the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar tabled the economic survey in the state assembly on Friday. (HT archive)
Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar tabled the economic survey in the state assembly on Friday. (HT archive)
business

Maharashtra economy to register negative 8% growth in 2020-21: Economic survey

By Surendra P Gangan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:19 PM IST
Industry and services sector were the worst hit by Covid-19 pandemic at a negative growth of 11.3% and 9% respectively, according to the state’s economic survey tabled in the state legislature by finance minister Ajit Pawar on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Reports about the bank releasing its IPO to raise <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>500-600 crore were in news since 2019 as the offer was expected to come by December 2020.(AP/ Representational)
Reports about the bank releasing its IPO to raise 500-600 crore were in news since 2019 as the offer was expected to come by December 2020.(AP/ Representational)
business

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank files for IPO, plans to raise 1,350 million

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:07 PM IST
The Utkarsh CoreInvest Limited is the promoter and ICICI Securities, IIFL Securities, Kotak Investment Banking are the book-running managers of the offer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of laptop and mobile device users are seen next to a screen projection of Microsoft logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of laptop and mobile device users are seen next to a screen projection of Microsoft logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo(REUTERS)
business

Microsoft’s $10 billion Pentagon deal at risk amid Amazon fight

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 03:59 PM IST
The US Defense Department said it will reconsider the controversial procurement if a federal judge declines to dismiss Amazon.com Inc.’s allegations that former President Donald Trump’s meddling cost the company the winner-take-all contract.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sensex falls 440 pts to end at 50,405; Nifty ends session in red at 14,938 points
Sensex falls 440 pts to end at 50,405; Nifty ends session in red at 14,938 points
business

Sensex falls 440 pts to end at 50,405; Nifty ends session in red at 14,938 pts

PTI, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:13 PM IST
  • Sensex falls 440 pts to end at 50,405; Nifty ends session in red at 14,938 points
READ FULL STORY
Close
Netflix is closely tracking Amazon's "Tandav" cases, one entertainment industry source said. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Illustration(REUTERS)
Netflix is closely tracking Amazon's "Tandav" cases, one entertainment industry source said. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Illustration(REUTERS)
business

Amazon's 'Tandav' row puts Bollywood, global streaming giants on edge

Reuters, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:51 PM IST
  • Companies like Amazon's Prime Video and Netflix are inspecting planned shows and scripts, with some even deleting scenes that could be controversial, five Bollywood directors and producers, and two industry sources said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A worker prepares to fuel liquefied natural gas (LNG) for a LNG truck at a gas station in Yutian county, China's Hebei province.(Reuters File Photo/Representative Image)
A worker prepares to fuel liquefied natural gas (LNG) for a LNG truck at a gas station in Yutian county, China's Hebei province.(Reuters File Photo/Representative Image)
business

Asian LNG prices edge higher on Indian, Chinese demand

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:44 PM IST
The average LNG price for April delivery into Northeast Asia was estimated at about $5.70 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), up about 10 cents from the previous week, sources said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Meanwhile US crude oil inventories dropped by 1.7 million barrels in the week to Jan. 1 to 491.3 million barrels, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed late on Tuesday.(Reuters file photo)
Meanwhile US crude oil inventories dropped by 1.7 million barrels in the week to Jan. 1 to 491.3 million barrels, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed late on Tuesday.(Reuters file photo)
business

Oil soars to near 14-month high as OPEC+ extends output cuts into April

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:22 PM IST
Brent crude futures for May rose to as high as $68 a barrel on Friday, a level not seen since Jan. 8, 2020. The contract was up $1.09, or 1.6%, to $67.83 a barrel at 0730 GMT, and was on track for a near 3% gain in the week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Chandigarh lawyer suspected to be receiving substantial amounts in cash from his clients to settle their disputes has been raided by the Income Tax Department.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
A Chandigarh lawyer suspected to be receiving substantial amounts in cash from his clients to settle their disputes has been raided by the Income Tax Department.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
tamil nadu assembly election

I-T Dept detects unaccounted income of 175 crore during Tamil Nadu raids

By Divya Chandrababu, Hindustan Times, Chennai
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:31 AM IST
  • Income tax officials have also seized 3 crore cash during raids on two groups of civil contractors in Tamil Nadu
READ FULL STORY
Close
People watch the Sensex on a screen outside Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai. (PTI)
People watch the Sensex on a screen outside Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai. (PTI)
business

Sensex slumps over 440 points, Nifty slips below 15,000 in early trade

By hindustantimes.com, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:54 AM IST
The BSE gauge Sensex was trading at 50,405.99, showing a drop of 440.09 points or 0.87 per cent in the opening session.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Customers are paying more in taxes than the base price for petrol and diesel according to the latest price data for petrol and diesel.(Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)
Customers are paying more in taxes than the base price for petrol and diesel according to the latest price data for petrol and diesel.(Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)
business

Case to get petrol, diesel under the ambit of GST

By Roshan Kishore, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 07:35 AM IST
  • At a time when petrol and diesel prices are at an all-time high, and taxes have a bigger component in the retail price than the base price of the fuels, it is worth revisiting the debate
READ FULL STORY
Close
To be sure, Sapre is also a member of the Mutual Funds Advisory Committee (MFAC) of Sebi.(Bloomberg News)
To be sure, Sapre is also a member of the Mutual Funds Advisory Committee (MFAC) of Sebi.(Bloomberg News)
business

FT should be probed by Sebi and not ED or cops, says Amfi

By Neil Borate, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:55 AM IST
  • The ECIR is reportedly based on an FIR filed by the Chennai police under Section 420 of the IPC on the basis of a complaint by the Chennai Financial Markets and Accountability (CFMA), an organisation that fights for investors’ rights.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image of wearable technology.(Unsplash)
Representational image of wearable technology.(Unsplash)
business

Wearables market grew 144% in ’20 on remote working shift

By Abhijit Ahaskar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:42 AM IST
  • Shipments in the December quarter grew at a higher rate of 198% annually with 15.2 million units.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In February, Reliance Retail said it is building its own supply chain by converting its Reliance Market stores into fulfilment centres, to further the reach of its new commerce venture, JioMart, and expedite deliveries..(Bloomberg)
In February, Reliance Retail said it is building its own supply chain by converting its Reliance Market stores into fulfilment centres, to further the reach of its new commerce venture, JioMart, and expedite deliveries..(Bloomberg)
business

E-com boom sets off a scramble for warehouses

By Kalpana Pathak, Tanya Thomas, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:34 PM IST
  • The companies are also opting for large boxes for storage, with around 400,000-plus sq. ft being the average demand.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP