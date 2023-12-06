Muthoot Mircofin to Allied Blenders: 6 IPO launches to watch out for in December 2023

After the massive initial public offering (IPO) of Tata Technologies made a splash on the stock market in November, investors and subscribers are in for a mega IPO month in December 2023, with six new issues to be out this month. 6 major IPOs are set to be launched this month(Representative Photo)

November saw the launch of seven new IPOs in the market, including Tata Technologies and IREDA, both of which showed a stood out strong in the stock market. Now, take a look at the six new issued that are expected to be launched this month.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

IPOs to be launched in December 2023

Allied Blenders

Indian-made foreign liquor brand Allied Blenders and Distilleries, popular for its whiskey Officer's Choice, it likely to launch its IPO worth ₹2000 crore this month. The IPO features OFS by promoters for ₹1000 crores and fresh issues of ₹1000 crore.

Happy Forgings

Happy Forgings Limited, a leading engineering and forging company, produces heavy and high precision machinery. The IPO has ₹500 crore of fresh issue and a total of ₹80.5 lakh for fresh issue.

Muthoot Mircofin

Muthoot Microfin, an arm of Muthoot Finance, is planning to launch an IPO this month to raise ₹1350 crore for the company. Microfin got the nod to launch this IPO by Sebi and is likely to launch it in December 2023.

DOMS Industries

DOMS, which is one of the top stationery products manufacturers of India, will be launching its initial public offering (IPO) on December 13, as confirmed by the company. The company plans to raise ₹1,200 crore through the public offer.

India Shelter Finance

India Shelter Finance has plans to raise around ₹1800 crore via its IPO, out of which ₹800 will be raised for OFS and a fresh equity issue worth ₹1,000 crore will be launched.

Jana Small Finance Bank

Jana Small Finance Bank is likely to launch its IPO toward the end of December. The IPO comprises fresh issue of ₹575 crore and an OFS which comprises of over 40 lakh shares by shareholders.