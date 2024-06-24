Neuralink’s first human patient Noland Arbaugh says his brain chip can be hacked: ‘It is what it is’
Hacking my brain implant wouldn't do much, Noland Arbaugh asserted, adding, "You might be able to see like some of the brain signals.
Neuralink's first recipient Noland Arbaugh has seen promising results since he received the brain chip by Elon Musk's company in January. But can the chip be hacked? Noland Arbaugh said yes as he was questioned about the possibility of humans being hijacked and becoming cyborgs.
Hacking my brain implant wouldn't do much, he asserted, adding, "You might be able to see like some of the brain signals. You might be able to see some of the data that Neuralink's collecting."
Norland Arbaugh did not specify the data that is being collected by Neuralink chip which is almost the size of a coin and contains thousands of electrodes that monitor and stimulate brain activity, as per the company. This information is digitally transmitted to researchers.
Norland Arbaugh said that if he was connected to his computer at the time of the hacking, someone could control his mouse cursor and access his messages and emails by getting into his computer.
“It is what it is. I think if it happens, it happens,” he said.
The 29-year-old quadriplegic earlier said that the brain chip gave him more independence and helped him reconnect socially. He said, “I've been using it to message people on X, use Instagram, reply to emails, play fantasy sports, read comics online, and access a site I use to learn Japanese. I also used it to book a hotel for when I visited Neuralink's headquarters.”
This comes as Neuralink founder Elon Musk predicted that the chip will one day be able to "solve" mental conditions like autism and schizophrenia and would become so mainstream that it would be like a "Fitbit in your skull."
