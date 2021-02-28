Nine of top 10 firms lose nearly ₹2.2 lakh crore in market valuation
Nine of the 10 most-valued companies lost a whopping ₹2,19,920.71 lakh crore in their total market valuation last week with the barometer Sensex tanking more than 3 per cent.
Reliance Industries (RIL) was the only scrip to post gains in its market valuation among the top 10 valued companies.
Among losers, Tata Consultancy Services' market valuation tanked ₹81,506.34 crore to ₹10,71,263.77 crore. The valuation of HDFC Bank declined by ₹2,202.12 crore to reach ₹8,45,552.53 crore.
The market capitalisation (m-cap) of ICICI Bank dropped by ₹18,098.57 crore to ₹4,13,078.87 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever by ₹11,536.32 crore to ₹5,00,937.14 crore.
HDFC's valuation declined by ₹35,389.88 crore to reach ₹4,57,518.73 crore and that of Infosys by ₹16,613.57 crore to ₹5,33,487.07 crore.
The market capitalisation of Bajaj Finance fell by ₹15,712.46 crore to ₹3,15,653.33 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank dipped ₹30,695.43 crore to ₹3,53,081.63 crore.
The valuation of SBI went down by ₹8,166.02 crore to reach ₹3,48,238.34 crore.
Lone gainer RIL, on the other hand, added ₹2,092.01 crore to its valuation which stood at ₹13,21,044.35 crore at close on Friday.
Key benchmark index Sensex dropped by 1,786 points or 3.46 per cent last week amid weak global cues.
The 30-share index posted its biggest single-day fall in nearly 10 months on Friday while the NSE Nifty plunged over 568 points to crack below the psychological 15,000-mark, tracking global selloffs triggered by a panic in bond markets overseas.
In the ranking of 10 most-valued companies, RIL was at the top of the chart followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI and Bajaj Finance.
Saudi shares drop as US pins Khashoggi murder on crown prince
- While President Joe Biden’s administration imposed only modest new sanctions on the kingdom, it’s expected to announce more action on Monday.
Women make inroads on Wall Street, but many mountains yet to be moved
- Employment figures demonstrate the mountains that still have to be moved to achieve parity between men and women in the financial services sector.
US SC to look into system that lets corporations like Apple kill patent lawsuits
- In an argument at the intersection of intellectual property and the separation of powers, the justices on Monday will consider a challenge to a congressionally-created board that critics have dubbed a “death squad” because of its tendency to toss out patents.
Reliance partners with Google, Facebook for digital payment network bid
- Facebook and Google are already partnered with Reliance and own stakes in Jio Platforms
