IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Nine of top 10 firms lose nearly 2.2 lakh crore in market valuation
Key benchmark index Sensex dropped by 1,786 points or 3.46 per cent last week amid weak global cues.(Bloomberg)
Key benchmark index Sensex dropped by 1,786 points or 3.46 per cent last week amid weak global cues.(Bloomberg)
business

Nine of top 10 firms lose nearly 2.2 lakh crore in market valuation

Reliance Industries (RIL) was the only scrip to post gains in its market valuation among the top 10 valued companies.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 03:22 PM IST

Nine of the 10 most-valued companies lost a whopping 2,19,920.71 lakh crore in their total market valuation last week with the barometer Sensex tanking more than 3 per cent.

Reliance Industries (RIL) was the only scrip to post gains in its market valuation among the top 10 valued companies.

Among losers, Tata Consultancy Services' market valuation tanked 81,506.34 crore to 10,71,263.77 crore. The valuation of HDFC Bank declined by 2,202.12 crore to reach 8,45,552.53 crore.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of ICICI Bank dropped by 18,098.57 crore to 4,13,078.87 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever by 11,536.32 crore to 5,00,937.14 crore.

HDFC's valuation declined by 35,389.88 crore to reach 4,57,518.73 crore and that of Infosys by 16,613.57 crore to 5,33,487.07 crore.

The market capitalisation of Bajaj Finance fell by 15,712.46 crore to 3,15,653.33 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank dipped 30,695.43 crore to 3,53,081.63 crore.

The valuation of SBI went down by 8,166.02 crore to reach 3,48,238.34 crore.

Lone gainer RIL, on the other hand, added 2,092.01 crore to its valuation which stood at 13,21,044.35 crore at close on Friday.

Key benchmark index Sensex dropped by 1,786 points or 3.46 per cent last week amid weak global cues.

The 30-share index posted its biggest single-day fall in nearly 10 months on Friday while the NSE Nifty plunged over 568 points to crack below the psychological 15,000-mark, tracking global selloffs triggered by a panic in bond markets overseas.

In the ranking of 10 most-valued companies, RIL was at the top of the chart followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI and Bajaj Finance.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
market valuation reliance industries ltd.
Close
A salesman speaks to customers in a jewelry store in the Gold Souk in the Deira district of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (Bloomberg)
A salesman speaks to customers in a jewelry store in the Gold Souk in the Deira district of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (Bloomberg)
business

After the worst start in 30 years, gold losses sheen this February

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:22 PM IST
Going by the week-wise depletion, in the first week of February, 24-carat gold became cheaper by 1837 and silver lost 2303.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Last year China's direct investment to Australia focused on just 20 projects in three sectors -- real estate, mining and manufacturing -- the fewest in a decade.(AP)
Last year China's direct investment to Australia focused on just 20 projects in three sectors -- real estate, mining and manufacturing -- the fewest in a decade.(AP)
world news

Chinese investment in Australia plunges due to souring relation, Covid-19 impact

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:04 PM IST
Data from the Australian National University released Sunday showed direct investment plunged to US$800 million last year, from US$2.05 billion in 2019.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Key benchmark index Sensex dropped by 1,786 points or 3.46 per cent last week amid weak global cues.(Bloomberg)
Key benchmark index Sensex dropped by 1,786 points or 3.46 per cent last week amid weak global cues.(Bloomberg)
business

Nine of top 10 firms lose nearly 2.2 lakh crore in market valuation

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 03:22 PM IST
Reliance Industries (RIL) was the only scrip to post gains in its market valuation among the top 10 valued companies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saudi woman walks at the Saudi stock market (Tadawul), in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.(File Photo / REUTERS)
Saudi woman walks at the Saudi stock market (Tadawul), in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.(File Photo / REUTERS)
business

Saudi shares drop as US pins Khashoggi murder on crown prince

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 02:29 PM IST
  • While President Joe Biden’s administration imposed only modest new sanctions on the kingdom, it’s expected to announce more action on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Outsourcing coal workers working at a colliery at Jharia in Dhanbad, Jharkhand,( Chandan Paul / Hindustan Times)
Outsourcing coal workers working at a colliery at Jharia in Dhanbad, Jharkhand,( Chandan Paul / Hindustan Times)
business

India's coal import drops 12 % to 181 million tonnes in January-April period

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 01:35 PM IST
The company had imported 204.55 MT of coal in April-January period of the previous fiscal year, according to provisional data compiled by mjunction services.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Job losses and non-availability of casual work were the key reasons, according to the survey.(Stock image: Getty)
Job losses and non-availability of casual work were the key reasons, according to the survey.(Stock image: Getty)
business

96% people faced drop in earnings during lockdown: Survey

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 10:27 AM IST
Of the total respondents, 52 per cent were from rural areas and the rest from urban limits.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Women walk past the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) near Wall Street in New York. (AFP)
Women walk past the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) near Wall Street in New York. (AFP)
business

Women make inroads on Wall Street, but many mountains yet to be moved

AFP, New York
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:37 AM IST
  • Employment figures demonstrate the mountains that still have to be moved to achieve parity between men and women in the financial services sector.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Theatres stand temporarily closed on Shaftesbury Avenue during England's third coronavirus lockdown, in London(AP)
Theatres stand temporarily closed on Shaftesbury Avenue during England's third coronavirus lockdown, in London(AP)
business

UK govt to set $7 billion program to help struggling firms

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 06:01 AM IST
The UK is set to create a 5 billion-pound ($7 billion) grant program to help businesses that have been hard hit by the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"We have no time to waste. If we act now, decisively, quickly and boldly, we can finally get ahead of this virus," Biden said. (REUTERS)
"We have no time to waste. If we act now, decisively, quickly and boldly, we can finally get ahead of this virus," Biden said. (REUTERS)
business

US Prez Biden urges quick Senate action on huge stimulus package

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AFP
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:45 PM IST
The package passed the House just after 2:00 am (0700 GMT) Saturday, in a 219 to 212 vote, with not one Republican vote, and moves next week to the Senate. "I hope it will receive quick action," Biden said in a brief address from the White House.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Texas court has twice ruled against Apple in the past, demanding it pay hundreds of millions of dollars to VirnetX -- another company specializing in patent litigation.(Reuters file photo)
The Texas court has twice ruled against Apple in the past, demanding it pay hundreds of millions of dollars to VirnetX -- another company specializing in patent litigation.(Reuters file photo)
business

US SC to look into system that lets corporations like Apple kill patent lawsuits

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 08:52 PM IST
  • In an argument at the intersection of intellectual property and the separation of powers, the justices on Monday will consider a challenge to a congressionally-created board that critics have dubbed a “death squad” because of its tendency to toss out patents.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway(AP)
Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway(AP)
business

Warren Buffett says 'never bet against America' in annual letter to shareholders

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 08:39 PM IST
“In its brief 232 years of existence, however, there has been no incubator for unleashing human potential like America. Despite some severe interruptions, our country’s economic progress has been breathtaking,” Buffett wrote.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Digital payments in India could rise to $135.2 billion in 2023, according to an Assocham-PWC India study in 2019.(Bloomberg)
Digital payments in India could rise to $135.2 billion in 2023, according to an Assocham-PWC India study in 2019.(Bloomberg)
business

Reliance partners with Google, Facebook for digital payment network bid

Reuters, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 05:12 PM IST
  • Facebook and Google are already partnered with Reliance and own stakes in Jio Platforms
READ FULL STORY
Close
Its education arm, known as Dali, meaning “big force” in English, was established last year and offers everything from pre-school programs to adult education and smart learning devices.(AP)
Its education arm, known as Dali, meaning “big force” in English, was established last year and offers everything from pre-school programs to adult education and smart learning devices.(AP)
business

ByteDance to hire 13k new employees, explore China's education technology

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 04:40 PM IST
ByteDance, the owner of the short video app TikTok, said that it will hire 10,000 educational professionals, including tutors and course designers, in China over the next four months,
READ FULL STORY
Close
A neighborhood experiencing a power outage after winter weather caused electricity blackouts in San Marcos, Texas, US on February 16, 2021.(Reuters Photo )
A neighborhood experiencing a power outage after winter weather caused electricity blackouts in San Marcos, Texas, US on February 16, 2021.(Reuters Photo )
business

Texas’s power market is $1.3 billion short after energy crisis

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:31 PM IST
On Friday, the grid operator announced it would cover part of the shortfall with $800 million in congestion revenues, money generated from trading bottlenecks on the grid that is supposed to be returned to consumers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Following the acquisition of Dynamic Yield, McDonald’s executives called it a central part of the company’s evolving digital strategy.(Reuters)
Following the acquisition of Dynamic Yield, McDonald’s executives called it a central part of the company’s evolving digital strategy.(Reuters)
business

McDonald's to sell part of its artificial intelligence start-up

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:06 PM IST
The company works with other clients besides McDonald’s, and that business has grown since the acquisition and now works with 300 other brands globally.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac