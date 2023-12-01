close_game
close_game
News / Business / NLC India signs pact with TNSDC, NTTF

NLC India signs pact with TNSDC, NTTF

PTI |
Dec 01, 2023 05:54 PM IST

NLC India signs pact with TNSDC, NTTF

This collaboration will impart job-oriented skill development training for 540 wards of project affected families of NLC India Ltd's operating areas in Neyveli.

HT Image
HT Image

"NLC India Ltd...entered into a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Chennai today with Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC), the Nodal Agency of Government of Tamil Nadu for skill development and Nettur Technical Training Foundation (NTTF), Bengaluru, a pioneer institution on providing skill training to unemployed youth, to meet the present industry demands," the coal ministry said in a statement.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The PSU has committed to spend 1.12 lakh per candidate for this free residential programme under its budget for rehabilitation and resettlement. This programme will help the candidates to become technically trained and get employment opportunities in premier companies.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out