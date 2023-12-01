NLC India signs pact with TNSDC, NTTF

This collaboration will impart job-oriented skill development training for 540 wards of project affected families of NLC India Ltd's operating areas in Neyveli. HT Image

"NLC India Ltd...entered into a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Chennai today with Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC), the Nodal Agency of Government of Tamil Nadu for skill development and Nettur Technical Training Foundation (NTTF), Bengaluru, a pioneer institution on providing skill training to unemployed youth, to meet the present industry demands," the coal ministry said in a statement.

The PSU has committed to spend ₹1.12 lakh per candidate for this free residential programme under its budget for rehabilitation and resettlement. This programme will help the candidates to become technically trained and get employment opportunities in premier companies.