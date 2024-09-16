OTTplay announces presence on JioStore, integrated on dashboard of MG Windsor EV

OTTplay, a leading AI-based recommendation engine platform and OTT content aggregator has announced presence on JioStore for the launch of in-car entertainment experience.



JioStore has been newly integrated on the dashboard of MG Windsor EV, MG Motors’ latest car. Now, OTTplay’s content will now be accessible on the go for all, the platform said in a statement.



With this feature, passengers can seamlessly access wide range of streaming platforms directly from their car's dashboard.



The OTTplay app with a slew of content across genres, languages and platforms, will be delivering a selection of regional and global content for on-the-go viewing for Jio Users.

As per the statement, special OTTplay packages enable Jio users and car-owners to access 13 premium OTT platforms, all available for subscription through the JioStore on the MG Motors’ Windsor EV’s dashboard.



The integration ensures that users can enjoy their favourite shows and movies seamlessly on the car dashboard.



“With intuitive controls and high-definition displays, the system offers a premium in-car entertainment experience, transforming downtime into an opportunity for relaxation or entertainment,” the statement added.

Avinash Mudaliar, founder and CEO, OTTplay, said, “With the growing demand for connectivity and seamless entertainment experiences, we are thrilled to be a part of this pioneering feature in MG Motors’ latest car."



“Our association with Jio and MG Motors together have ensured the inclusion of key OTT apps for the Indian households across the country, bringing a rich selection of content to our consumers’ fingertips, now making each journey more enjoyable and immersive. In our journey of constantly innovating, we are excited about building new avenues and formats for an entertaining viewing experience,” he added.

The OTTplay app has a vast library of diverse content, ranging from popular web series, movies, and documentaries to regional programs that cater to a broad spectrum of audiences.

OTTplay elevates in-car entertainment experience

Through its user-friendly interface and tailored recommendations, OTTplay elevates the in-car entertainment experience to new heights.

With three affordable subscription packs – Binge, Elite and Trial Pack with Binge having 13 OTTs at only ₹99/Month, users can pick and choose the best suitable pack basis their requirements.

The infotainment system is designed to run smoothly on the car dashboard, providing a familiar interface akin to that of tablets and laptops. This is a significant step in OTTplay’s continued commitment of integrating smart technology and innovation into everyday living, enhancing comfort and entertainment for users across different viewing formats, the statement added.