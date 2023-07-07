Home / Business / Petrol and diesel prices on July 7: Check latest rates in your city

Petrol and diesel prices on July 7: Check latest rates in your city

ByHT News Desk
Jul 07, 2023 07:52 AM IST

In the national capital, petrol can be bought at ₹96.72 a litre while diesel is sold at ₹89.62 a litre.

Fuel prices in India continued the year-long stability trend on Friday. Apart from minor revisions in some cities, the price of petrol and diesel remained constant in metros like Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai. Oil marketing companies announce changes, if any, to fuel costs daily at 6 am.

Different states have varying fuel prices as per changes in value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.(HT_PRINT)
Different states have varying prices as per changes in value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

In the national capital, petrol can be bought at 96.72 a litre while diesel is sold at 89.62 a litre. Petrol and diesel are available at 106.31 and at 94.27 per litre, respectively, in Mumbai. In Bengal’s capital Kolkata, petrol costs 106.03 while diesel stands at 92.76 per litre. Petrol retails at 102.63 and diesel at 94.24 per litre in Chennai.

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre)

Bengaluru: 101.94, 87.89

Gurugram: 96.89, 89.76

Lucknow: 96.47, 89.66

Noida: 97, 90.14

Meanwhile, the price of tomatoes breached that of fuel in certain cities by crossing 100 per kilogram. Tomatoes in metro cities cost up to 140 per kilogram as against 106.31 and 96.72 per litre for petrol in Mumbai and Delhi.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

