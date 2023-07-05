Home / Business / Petrol, diesel prices on July 5: Check latest rates in your city

ByHT News Desk
Jul 05, 2023 09:35 AM IST

Petrol and diesel prices remained constant in cities such as New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai on Wednesday.

Fuel prices in India stayed the same on Wednesday continuing the year-long stable trend since the last rate revision in May 2022. Petrol and diesel prices remained constant in cities such as New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai as per the Goodreturns website.

Surat: A waterlogged petrol pump following heavy rainfall,(PTI)
CityPetrol (Rs/litre)Diesel (Rs/litre)
Delhi96.7289.62
Mumbai106.3194.27
Chennai102.6394.24
Kolkata106.0392.76

States have differences in fuel prices, which are notified by oil marketing companies daily at 6 am, due to local taxes, value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, and other factors.

On Monday, Union external affairs minister S Jaishankar said that a strong foreign policy was important to regulate the prices of essential items.Speaking at the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Delhi, Jaishankar explained that petrol price would have been more if not for a ‘good foreign policy’.

Oil prices gave up some of their gains on Wednesday after advancing on supply concerns stemming from production cuts by top producers Saudi Arabia and Russia.

