Petrol, diesel prices on July 6: Check latest rates in your city

ByHT News Desk
Jul 06, 2023 08:57 AM IST

Petrol and diesel rates in Kolkata stand at ₹106.03 and ₹92.76 per litre, respectively.

Petrol and diesel prices remained stagnant on Thursday, July 5 across New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. The fuel prices, irrespective of revised or unchanged, are announced at 6 am daily by oil marketing companies. The costs differ according to each state due to value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

In Delhi, petrol is being sold at 96.72 a litre. (Gurinder Singh/HT)

In Delhi, petrol is being sold at 96.72 a litre while diesel is retailing at 89.62 a litre. In the financial capital of Mumbai, petrol is available at 106.31 and diesel at 94.27 per litre. Petrol and diesel rates in Kolkata stand at 106.03 and 92.76 per litre, respectively. Petrol can be bought at 102.63 and diesel at 94.24 per litre in Chennai.

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre)

Bengaluru: 101.94, 87.89

Gurugram: 97.04, 89.91

Lucknow: 96.57, 89.76

Noida: 96.65, 89.82

On Wednesday, union minister for road transport and highways, Nitin Gadkari said that if an average of 60% ethanol and 40% electricity is taken then petrol will be available at the rate of 15 per litre. Addressing a gathering in Rajasthan, he adde, "Pollution and import will reduce. The import is of 16 Lakh Crores, this money will go to farmers instead."

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Thursday, July 06, 2023
