Petrol, diesel prices on July 6: Check latest rates in your city

Petrol and diesel prices remained stagnant on Thursday, July 5 across New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. The fuel prices, irrespective of revised or unchanged, are announced at 6 am daily by oil marketing companies. The costs differ according to each state due to value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc. In Delhi, petrol is being sold at ₹ 96.72 a litre. (Gurinder Singh/HT)

In Delhi, petrol is being sold at ₹96.72 a litre while diesel is retailing at ₹89.62 a litre. In the financial capital of Mumbai, petrol is available at ₹106.31 and diesel at ₹94.27 per litre. Petrol and diesel rates in Kolkata stand at ₹106.03 and ₹92.76 per litre, respectively. Petrol can be bought at ₹102.63 and diesel at ₹94.24 per litre in Chennai.

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre)

Bengaluru: ₹101.94, ₹87.89

Gurugram: ₹97.04, ₹89.91

Lucknow: ₹96.57, ₹89.76

Noida: ₹96.65, ₹89.82

On Wednesday, union minister for road transport and highways, Nitin Gadkari said that if an average of 60% ethanol and 40% electricity is taken then petrol will be available at the rate of ₹15 per litre. Addressing a gathering in Rajasthan, he adde, "Pollution and import will reduce. The import is of ₹16 Lakh Crores, this money will go to farmers instead."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON