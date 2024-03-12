 Record-breaking Bitcoin is minting over 1,500 'millionaire wallets' a day - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / Record-breaking Bitcoin is minting over 1,500 'millionaire wallets' a day: What are they

Record-breaking Bitcoin is minting over 1,500 'millionaire wallets' a day: What are they

ByHT News Desk
Mar 12, 2024 03:11 PM IST

Bitcoin prices: Bitcoin is sustaining a record-breaking run amid unprecedented amounts of capital flowing into crypto products.

Bitcoin's rally to all-time highs is aiding 1,500 wallets to push past the million-dollar mark each day, Kaiko Research reported as this month Bitcoin gained another 16% extending a run which kicked off in mid-January when regulators approved spot bitcoin ETFs to begin trading in the US. This year, the trend peaked at 1,691 wallets on March 1 although it is possible that multiple wallets belong to a single person or entity.

Bitcoin prices: Physical imitations of bitcoins are pictured at a cryptocurrency exchange branch.(AFP)
Bitcoin prices: Physical imitations of bitcoins are pictured at a cryptocurrency exchange branch.(AFP)

Read more: Nvidia's Jensen Huang on his role as CEO and what he finds exhausting at work

Inflow of new capital has not yet come in with full force and long-term bitcoin holders are selling as the token rises, the report claimed as it is likely that more investors are storing crypto outside of digital wallets.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

"This time around, whales could be taking a more cautious approach, waiting to see if the gains have legs before investing," the report claimed.

Bitcoin's record-breaking streak

Read more: US recession possible? JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon says not ‘off the table’. Explains

Bitcoin is sustaining a record-breaking run amid unprecedented amounts of capital flowing into crypto products. Looming reduction in the digital token’s supply growth could also be the reason for the all-time peak in which the original cryptocurrency reached almost $72,881 on Monday and was trading at $72,220 on Tuesday. As per a report from CoinShares international Ltd. a record $2.7 billion flowed into crypto assets last week. Most of this is going to Bitcoin as both the token and other largest 100 coins are up roughly 70% this year.

Read more: Meta CTO on working at Facebook in its early days: ‘Was tougher for Mark Zuckerberg’

Ophelia Snyder, 21Shares’ co-founder and president said, “We are seeing institutional adoption in the US. It’s quite early still. Not all of the institutions, not all of the wire houses, have access to it.”

Meanwhile, Tony Sycamore, a market analyst at IG Australia Pty, said that Bitcoin “is expected to be well-supported on dips by those looking to position for a push toward $80,000 in the months ahead.”

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On