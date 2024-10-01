Samsung plant protests: 600 staff and union members detained. Top updates

Police said it has detained around 600 Samsung Electronics workers and union members for organising a street protest, as a strike at the firm's home appliances plant in Tamil Nadu entered its fourth week. Since September 9, more than 1,000 workers have disrupted operations and protested in a makeshift tent close to the factory as they demanded higher wages and union recognition at the plant. Samsung plant protests: A motorcyclist rides past Samsung company plant in Sriperumbudur, on the outskirts of Chennai.(AP)

The Chennai plant accounts for roughly a third of Samsung's annual Indian revenue of $12 billion. Charles Sam Rajadurai, a senior state police official told news agency Reuters, that Samsung employees and workers were detained as their protest march near Chennai was inconveniencing the public.

"They are being detained in four wedding halls," he said. This comes as the police detained 104 striking Samsung workers for almost a day on September 16.

Samsung workers earn 25,000 rupees on average each month and demand a raise of 36,000 rupees a month reached within three years.