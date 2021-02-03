Sebi orders attachment of bank, demat accounts to recover penalty amount
Markets regulator Sebi has ordered attachment of bank accounts as well as shares and mutual fund holdings of an individual to recover dues totalling over ₹53 crore.
The recovery proceedings have been initiated against Arun Panchariya after he failed to pay ₹50 crore fine imposed on him by Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in June 2020.
The penalty was imposed on him for manipulation in issuance of global depository receipts (GDR) of Hiran Orgochem Ltd.
In an attachment notice on Tuesday, Sebi has ordered attachment of bank as well as demat accounts of Panchariya to recover the pending dues.
The pending dues of ₹53.24 crore comprise initial penalty amount, interest and recovery cost, it added.
Sebi asked banks and depositories not to allow any debit from his accounts. However, credits have been permitted.
Further, the capital markets watchdog has directed the banks to attach all accounts, including lockers, held by the defaulters.
The regulator said there is sufficient reason to believe that the defaulter may dispose of the amounts in the bank accounts and securities in the demat accounts and "realisation of amount due under the certificate would in consequence be delayed or obstructed."
In separate notices, Sebi has ordered attachment of bank and demat accounts of Strop Creations and Greenbucks Comtrade to recover penalty (including interest amount) of ₹1.65 lakh and ₹5.75 lakh respectively.
The regulator had levied a fine on Strop Creations in August 2018, while Greenbucks Comtrade was penalised in October 2019 for violating securities market norms in different matters.
Sensex ends session 450 points higher at 50,255, Nifty closes at 14,789
- Both the indexes touched record intra-day highs earlier in the session after rising as much as 1.5% and 1.46% respectively.
Elon Musk's banter with Robinhood CEO triggers stampede for Clubhouse app
- Demand for invitations to the less-than-a-year-old service is so hot that a market for them has grown on platforms like Reddit, eBay, and Craigslist. In China, invitations are being sold on Alibaba's market place Idle Fish. In Japan investors, tech workers and the media have swarmed the service.
Bad Bank plan sparks concern in India's distressed loan market
- There are many details about the bad bank that policy makers haven’t clarified which makes any analysis challenging. Banking secretary Debasish Panda told reporters this week that banks might have to put in initial capital to start the bad bank.
