Last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex declined 849.74 points or 1.70 per cent. (ANI Photo)
Seven of top 10 companies lose over 1 lakh crore in market capitalisation

Only Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Hindustan Unilever Limited and HDFC from the top-10 list saw a rise in their market capitalisation.
PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 11:22 AM IST

Seven of the 10 most valued domestic companies witnessed a combined erosion of 1,07,566.64 crore from their market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries accounting for around half of the losses.

Last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex declined 849.74 points or 1.70 per cent.

Only Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Hindustan Unilever Limited and HDFC from the top-10 list saw a rise in their market capitalisation.

The valuation of index major Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) tumbled 55,565.21 crore to reach 12,64,243.20 crore.

The market capitalisation of Bajaj Finance plunged 16,197.55 crore to 3,12,327.04 crore and that of State Bank of India (SBI) went lower by 12,494.45 crore to 3,18,697.88 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank's valuation dipped 11,681.66 crore to 3,51,272.18 crore and that of ICICI Bank declined 5,467.63 crore to 4,00,093.61 crore.

The market capitalisation of Infosys tumbled 3,751.92 crore to 5,69,352.11 crore.

HDFC Bank's valuation eroded by 2,408.22 crore to reach 8,22,616.51 crore.

In contrast, Tata Consultancy Services added 1,812.54 crore to take its valuation to 11,34,924.45 crore.

Hindustan Unilever's valuation climbed 364.19 crore to 5,43,924.22 crore and that of HDFC rose 62.77 crore to 4,56,741.20 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 most valued firms, Reliance Industries ruled the chart, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI and Bajaj Finance.

