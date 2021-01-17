Six of top-10 most valued firms add over ₹1.13 lakh crore in cumulative market cap
Six of the top-10 most valued domestic firms together added ₹1,13,018.94 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services and Bharti Airtel emerging as the biggest gainers.
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel were the gainers.
On the other hand, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bajaj Finance took losses in their market valuation for the week.
The valuation of TCS jumped by ₹42,495.76 crore to ₹12,13,371.12 crore.
Bharti Airtel's market capitalisation (m-cap) climbed by ₹33,960.84 crore to ₹3,28,697.33 crore.
HDFC Bank added ₹19,001.41 crore to ₹8,07,615.27 crore in its valuation and the market cap of Infosys gained ₹14,184.43 crore to reach ₹5,72,957.16 crore.
The valuation of RIL rose by ₹2,884.44 crore to reach ₹12,28,330.03 crore and that of ICICI Bank gained by ₹492.06 crore to ₹3,74,745.94 crore.
In contrast, Kotak Mahindra Bank's valuation tumbled by ₹21,171.32 crore to ₹3,69,082.01 crore.
The m-cap of Bajaj Finance plunged ₹12,000.53 crore to ₹2,94,156.02 crore.
HUL's valuation dipped by ₹9,034.04 crore to ₹5,52,592.14 crore and HDFC's worth declined by ₹3,861.42 crore to ₹4,73,801.61 crore.
In the ranking of top-10 most valued domestic firms, RIL was leading the chart followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance.
During the last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark advanced by 252.16 points or 0.51 per cent.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amazon Prime Video to continue investing in local content, expanding reach
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Plea in HC against Lakshmi Vilas Bank-DBS merger
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Can't read your personal conversation: WhatsApp shares status amid backlash
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Demand to rationalise GST on food delivery business to 5%
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian economy may contract by 25 per cent in current fiscal: Expert
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bank credit grows 3.2 pc in first nine months of FY21
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Six of top-10 most valued firms add over ₹1.13 lakh crore
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK's Deliveroo raises $180 million from investors, valued at $7 billion
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WhatsApp defers new policy on info sharing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bitcoin swings undermine CFO case for converting cash to cryptocurrency
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HDFC Bank penalises its executive for inadvertently selling shares
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Adani Group rebuts allegations, says no loan to it turned NPA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Billionaire Jhunjhunwala-backed game startup Nazara starts India's tech IPO rush
- Founded by gamer Nitish Mittersain in 2000, when he was a college undergrad, Nazara is among the firms that have benefited from a global boom in smartphone gaming that began even before the pandemic drove millions online.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RBI policies helped ease severity of economic impact of Covid-19: RBI Guv
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Open to examine proposal on bad banks: RBI governor Shaktikanta Das
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox