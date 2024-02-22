 This Indian-origin Microsoft employee quit his job. Shark Tank US gave him… - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / This Indian-origin Microsoft employee quit his job. Shark Tank US gave him…

This Indian-origin Microsoft employee quit his job. Shark Tank US gave him…

ByHT News Desk
Feb 22, 2024 05:00 PM IST

Aabesh De launched a houseplant health company Flora which builds a soil meter.

Founder and CEO of Flora Aabesh De appeared in Shark Tank US and won a deal worth $300,000 (about 2.5 crore). But not long ago, he had a high-paying job at Microsoft in Chicago, he said. Quitting the job, Aabesh De launched a houseplant health company Flora which builds a soil meter and an app to alert people about the health of their plants.

Aabesh De, founder and CEO of Flora is seen in Shark Tank US.
Aabesh De, founder and CEO of Flora is seen in Shark Tank US.

When he appeared on Shark Tank US, he shared that the idea of Flora came to him when he ended up mistakenly killing one of his mother’s favorite plants during the Covid pandemic.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Read more: Shark Tank's Anupam Mittal on being was jobless in US: ‘Sent out 800 resumes, in 3 years…’

The 29-year-old founder said, “My dear mother gave me her prized rose bush plant that she had for years. And I ended up killing it in eight short days.”

Flora's $64 (about 5,300) soil meter and app takes “the guesswork out of plant care, by telling you exactly what moisture, temperature, light and other vitals your plans need", he said in his pitch, adding that his company also offers 24x7 “plant diagnosis” support, “expert plant doctors” and the ability for one soil meter to support multiple houseplants as well.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business Newsalong withGold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On