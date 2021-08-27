Up to 12 bank holidays in September. Check details here

In the month of September, banks will remain closed for up to 12 days on account of festivals (as per RBI calendar), second and fourth Saturdays and weekly offs (Sunday). It is to be noted that NOT all banks may be closed for a particular festival, except for those in states where the said festival is celebrated. Only gazetted holidays are observed by all the banks in the country.

However, even on days on which banks are scheduled to remain closed, online banking, mobile banking and ATM services will remain available to customers. Only regular banking services will not be available.

List of days in September on which banks will be closed for festivals:

(1.) September 8: Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva (only for banks in Guwahati)

(2.) September 9: Teej/Hartalika (Banks in Gangtok)

(3.) September 10: Ganesh Chaturthi (All banks except those in Aizawl, Agartala, Chandigarh, Bhopal, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Kanpur, Lucknow, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram)

(4.) September 11: Ganesh Chaturthi day 2 (Banks in Panaji)

(5.) September 17: Karma Puja (Banks in Ranchi)

(6.) September 20: Indrajatra (Banks in Gangtok)

(7.) September 21: Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day (Banks in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram)

Weekend holidays: September 11 and 25 will be second and fourth Saturdays, while September 5, 12, 19 and 26 will fall on Sunday.