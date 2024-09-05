Virat Kohli top taxpayer among cricketers; Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni follow

Cricketer Virat Kohli is the top taxpayer among Indian sports personalities for the previous financial year that concluded on March 31, 2024 (FY24) as per data shared by Fortune India magazine. Virat Kohli paid ₹66 crore in taxes for the financial year, ranked fifth among all celebrities. Virat Kohli was the leading taxpayer among Indian sports figures for FY24, paying ₹ 66 crore.(PTI)

Actor Shah Rukh Khan was on top of the list and paid ₹92 crore in taxes. Following him were Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, who were the third and fourth-highest celebrity taxpayers, respectively.

MS Dhoni was the second-highest taxpayer among cricketers and paid ₹38 crore in taxes for FY24. Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly also featured in the rankings at third and fourth highest taxpayers among sportsmen, paying ₹28 crore and ₹23 crore, respectively.

Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant came in at fifth and sixth contributing ₹13 crore and ₹10 crore in taxes, respectively.