Virat Kohli top taxpayer among cricketers; Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni follow

Virat Kohli topped list of sports personalities in taxes paid for FY24, contributing ₹66 crore. MS Dhoni followed Virat Kohli among cricketers.
Cricketer Virat Kohli is the top taxpayer among Indian sports personalities for the previous financial year that concluded on March 31, 2024 (FY24) as per data shared by Fortune India magazine. Virat Kohli paid ₹66 crore in taxes for the financial year, ranked fifth among all celebrities.
MS Dhoni was the second-highest taxpayer among cricketers and paid ₹38 crore in taxes for FY24. Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly also featured in the rankings at third and fourth highest taxpayers among sportsmen, paying ₹28 crore and ₹23 crore, respectively.