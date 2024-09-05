 Virat Kohli top taxpayer among cricketers; Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni follow - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Sep 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Virat Kohli top taxpayer among cricketers; Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni follow

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Mallika Soni
Sep 05, 2024 10:40 AM IST

Virat Kohli topped list of sports personalities in taxes paid for FY24, contributing ₹66 crore. MS Dhoni followed Virat Kohli among cricketers.

Cricketer Virat Kohli is the top taxpayer among Indian sports personalities for the previous financial year that concluded on March 31, 2024 (FY24) as per data shared by Fortune India magazine. Virat Kohli paid 66 crore in taxes for the financial year, ranked fifth among all celebrities.

Virat Kohli was the leading taxpayer among Indian sports figures for FY24, paying <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>66 crore.(PTI)
Virat Kohli was the leading taxpayer among Indian sports figures for FY24, paying ₹66 crore.(PTI)

Actor Shah Rukh Khan was on top of the list and paid 92 crore in taxes. Following him were Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, who were the third and fourth-highest celebrity taxpayers, respectively.

MS Dhoni was the second-highest taxpayer among cricketers and paid 38 crore in taxes for FY24. Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly also featured in the rankings at third and fourth highest taxpayers among sportsmen, paying 28 crore and 23 crore, respectively.

Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant came in at fifth and sixth contributing 13 crore and 10 crore in taxes, respectively.

New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 05, 2024
