What is Bharat GPT, Reliance Jio and IIT Bombay's joint AI project? Akash Ambani explains

Reliance Jio, after making a major splash in telecommunications and streaming, is now inching its way into the artificial intelligence sector. Jio is set to launch its new AI project Bharat GPT, in a joint venture with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani with father Mukesh Ambani.

Jio, after becoming the largest telecom service of the country, has decided to launch a new AI project called Bharat GPT, Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani announced while attending the annual Techfest of IIT Bombay.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Akash Ambani announced that the new AI Bharat GPT will turn over a new leaf for the company, incorporating the technology across all branches of the firm. Ambani said, "We have been working on a project with IIT Bombay to launch the Bharat GPT programme."

Akash Ambani, who is the oldest son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, said, "We are working very hard to launch AI not only as a vertical inside our organization, but horizontally across all our sectors."

What will Bharat GPT bring to the table?

As explained by Akash Ambani, Jio is planning to introduce its AI project across all the segments of its company, stretching across all the sectors of the society. Ambani said that the next 10 years will be defined by large-language models and generative AI.

Ambani further explained that through Bharat GPT and Jio's AI developments, they will be able to launch new properties across the media space, commerce, communications and devices.

Jio is also planning to launch its own operating system for television, the chairman said. Ambani revealed, "We have been working on our own OS (operating system) for a while now for TVs and we are comprehensively thinking about how to launch it."

The timeline for the release of Bharat GPT has not been announced yet, but it is expected that the release date will be announced by the Jio in the first few months of 2024. Ambani also dropped a hint about the launch of Jio 2.0, without elaborating any further.

It is expected that Bharat GPT will be developed as an AI for Jio telecom products, activated by voice command and gestures to minimise human research hours and simplify the experience of using Jio across all platforms.