WhatsApp will stop working on some Android, iOS phones from Nov 1. Check list

From Monday (November 1), messaging platform WhatsApp will stop working on a number of Android (Google's mobile software) devices as well as Apple-made iOS devices. The users who have not backed their chats also risk of losing it when the company implements the change.

However, the key thing to note is that the end of WhatsApp support will impact only those users which are using old versions of both the operating systems. According to Facebook, which owns WhatsApp, smartphones using Android 4.0.3 or lower will not be supported by the messaging platform.

In case of Apple, the limit has been set at iOS 9 or lower. WhatsApp has also shared the list of smartphones which fall under this category and won't be able to use the messaging platform from November 1.

Here is the list of these phones:

Apple:

iPhone 6, iPhone 6s plus, iPhone SE

Android (based on phone manufacturer):

LG: Lucid 2, Optimus F7, Optimus F5, Optimus L3 II, Dual Optimus L5, Best L5 II, Optimus L5, Dual Best L3 II, Optimus L7, Optimus L7, Dual Best L7 II, Optimus F6, Enact Optimus F3, Best L4 II, Best L2 II, Optimus Nitro HD, Optimus 4X HD and Optimus F3Q.

Huawei: Ascend G740, Ascend Mate, Ascend D Quad XL, Ascend D1 Quad XL, Ascend P1 S, and Ascend D2.

Samsung: Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy Trend II, Galaxy SII, Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy Xcover 2, Galaxy Core and Galaxy Ace 2.

ZTE: Grand S Flex, ZTE V956, Grand X Quad V987 and Grand Memo.

Sony: Xperia Miro, Xperia Neo L, and Xperia Arc S.

There are some others phones too from lesser-known brands, like Alcatel, Archos 53 Platinum, HTC Desire 500, Caterpillar Cat B15, Wiko Cink Five, and Wiko Darknight, Lenovo A820 UMi X2, Run F1, THL W8 which will have to say goodbye to WhatApp.