WhatsApp's new tagging feature in status updates: How it works

WhatsApp rolled out new features for status update. Now, users can like others’ status and will be able to reshare a status they are mentioned in. They will also be able to privately mention and tag others in status updates. WhatsApp has introduced new features for status updates, allowing users to like and reshare statuses, as well as privately mention and tag others. Likes are private, visible only to the status owner, and the features are rolling out globally.(AFP)

WhatsApp said, “Make sure those closest to you see your status, and let them reshare it easily with their audience, by privately mentioning them,” noted WhatsAp in a blog post. Those who are mentioned in status updates will be notified privately, and the mention won’t be shown on their status.

How will status likes work on WhatsApp?

Users can like the status of other users with just a single tap of the button. The same applies to liking contacts’ status updates.

Will status likes be private?

Yes, WhatsApp status likes are private which means that only the person whose status you liked can see them in the list of viewers.

Are the new features available to everyone?

Yes, these features are now starting to roll out and will be available globally to users soon.

WhatsApp said, “We’ll be bringing more features to Status and the Updates tab over the next few months to make it easier to stay closest to those who matter most."