X, formerly Twitter, down for some users

Elon Musk-owned social media platform X (formerly Twitter) hit a technical snag as several users experienced difficulties accessing the site. As per Downdetector, which tracks and monitors online outages and problems, users reported that they were unable to access the platform. X down for several users: The X logo is shown on a computer screen.(AP)

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including users.

This comes after Meta-owned platforms WhatsApp and Instagram suffered a brief outage that lasted an hour earlier this month. In March, Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and Threads had faced a major outage when users reported inability to access the apps for almost two hours.