X, formerly Twitter, down for some users
Apr 11, 2024 11:40 AM IST
As per Downdetector, users reported that they were unable to access the platform.
Elon Musk-owned social media platform X (formerly Twitter) hit a technical snag as several users experienced difficulties accessing the site. As per Downdetector, which tracks and monitors online outages and problems, users reported that they were unable to access the platform.
Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including users.
This comes after Meta-owned platforms WhatsApp and Instagram suffered a brief outage that lasted an hour earlier this month. In March, Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and Threads had faced a major outage when users reported inability to access the apps for almost two hours.
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
