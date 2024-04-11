 X, formerly Twitter, down for some users - Hindustan Times
X, formerly Twitter, down for some users

ByHT News Desk
Apr 11, 2024 11:40 AM IST

As per Downdetector, users reported that they were unable to access the platform.

Elon Musk-owned social media platform X (formerly Twitter) hit a technical snag as several users experienced difficulties accessing the site. As per Downdetector, which tracks and monitors online outages and problems, users reported that they were unable to access the platform. 

X down for several users: The X logo is shown on a computer screen.(AP)
X down for several users: The X logo is shown on a computer screen.(AP)

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including users.

Read more: Elon Musk confirms India visit, says looking forward to meeting PM Modi

This comes after Meta-owned platforms WhatsApp and Instagram suffered a brief outage that lasted an hour earlier this month. In March, Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and Threads had faced a major outage when users reported inability to access the apps for almost two hours.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

