Home / Car Bike / Lexus to showcase 2023 RX SUV at Auto Expo

Lexus to showcase 2023 RX SUV at Auto Expo

car bike
Published on Dec 31, 2022 05:40 PM IST

The upcoming version will be the fifth generation model of the RX series. These SUVs have been on sale since 1998.

The 2023 Lexus RX SUV
The 2023 Lexus RX SUV
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Lexus, the luxury vehicle division of Japanese carmaker Toyota, has announced it will showcase its 5th generation RX SUV in India at the upcoming Auto Expo in New Delhi. After its launch in the country, the 2023 RX may go up against BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz GLE, Audi Q7, Volvo XC90 and Range Rover Velar, according to HT's sister publication Live Hindustan.

The car was launched globally in June and its India launch may take place next year. The Auto Expo, meanwhile, will take place at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, from January 12-15.

Lexus 2023 RX: What we know?

Overall, the luxury crossover SUV has been on sale since 1998. Globally, its next-generation model is sold in options such as RX350h, RX450h+ and RX500h. Of these, the 350h model by be launched in India, and will come with a 2.5-litre hybrid engine which produces maximum power of 244 bhp and peak torque of 324 Nm.

The 5-seater SUV has features such as Apple CarPlay (wireless connectivity) and Android Auto (wired). among others. Its starting price, as per the official website, is $48,550 (approx. 40 lakh). Therefore, its India price may be around 40 lakh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
lexus india
lexus india

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 31, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out