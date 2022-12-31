Lexus to showcase 2023 RX SUV at Auto Expo

Lexus, the luxury vehicle division of Japanese carmaker Toyota, has announced it will showcase its 5th generation RX SUV in India at the upcoming Auto Expo in New Delhi. After its launch in the country, the 2023 RX may go up against BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz GLE, Audi Q7, Volvo XC90 and Range Rover Velar, according to HT's sister publication Live Hindustan.

The car was launched globally in June and its India launch may take place next year. The Auto Expo, meanwhile, will take place at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, from January 12-15.

Lexus 2023 RX: What we know?

Overall, the luxury crossover SUV has been on sale since 1998. Globally, its next-generation model is sold in options such as RX350h, RX450h+ and RX500h. Of these, the 350h model by be launched in India, and will come with a 2.5-litre hybrid engine which produces maximum power of 244 bhp and peak torque of 324 Nm.

The 5-seater SUV has features such as Apple CarPlay (wireless connectivity) and Android Auto (wired). among others. Its starting price, as per the official website, is $48,550 (approx. ₹40 lakh). Therefore, its India price may be around ₹40 lakh.

