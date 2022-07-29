Home / Car Bike / Maruti New Alto, Hyundai Tucson among 5 swanky cars to be launched in August

Maruti New Alto, Hyundai Tucson among 5 swanky cars to be launched in August

Published on Jul 29, 2022 01:52 PM IST
Are you interested in buying a new car? If you have been waiting for that perfect car, then August is the month you should look forward to.
Maruti Suzuki's new Alto will be launched in August.(Maruti Suzuki)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

Come August and several swanky new cars are going to be launched. Some of the models are well within your budget, meaning some cars even cost less than 4 lakhs. Hyundai, Maruti, Toyota, Ola and Mahindra are some of the automobile giants which are unveiling their cars next month, Hindustan Times sister website Live Hindustan reported.

Here are five top budget-friendly cars which will be unveiled next month.

1. New Maruti Alto
Expected price: 3.5 lakh

Automobile major Maruti Suzuki is all set to unveil its new Alto, the latest in the series of one of the brand's most successful cars. According to reports, the car is set to be launched on August 18 and preparations are underway. It is believed that the sales will begin around festive season. The new Alto is a bigger car than the previous models.

2. Toyota Hyryder
Expected price: 9.5 lakh

This sports utility vehicle (SUV) has been jointly developed by Toyota and Suzuki. It is equipped with features like LED headlamp, electronic sunroof, floating touchscreen infotainment system, connected technology etc. It is likely to be equipped with several types of driving mode.

3. New Hyundai Tucson
Expected price: 25 lakh

Hyundai India has kickstarted the bookings for this premium SUV. Those keen on buying this New Hyundai Tucson can book on the company's website for a token amount of 50,000. The SUV will be launched on August 4. Developed on a third generational platform, Tucson has been equipped with next-level security features. This SUV has been equipped with Level 2 ADAS system which will enable it to know about other vehicles and pedestrians walking on the road.

4. Mahindra Born Electric Vision (EV)

Mahindra has finally released the teaser of its electric car. These cars will be unveiled on August 15. It is said that Mahindra is developing this car on the new born electric platform.

5. Ola Electric Car

During its ‘Ola Customer Day’ celebrations, the cab aggregator had released the teaser video of three of its upcoming premium electric car. The first of the three electric cars have a wraparound headlight. The second car does have a wraparound effect headlight in the front, but the headlamps are enclosed in twin units and stylish bumpers. The third car has a different design for front light and the tail lamp.

    HT News Desk

maruti suzuki hyundai toyota motor ola + 2 more
