Maruti New Alto, Hyundai Tucson among 5 swanky cars to be launched in August

Come August and several swanky new cars are going to be launched. Some of the models are well within your budget, meaning some cars even cost less than ₹4 lakhs. Hyundai, Maruti, Toyota, Ola and Mahindra are some of the automobile giants which are unveiling their cars next month, Hindustan Times sister website Live Hindustan reported.



Here are five top budget-friendly cars which will be unveiled next month.



1. New Maruti Alto

Expected price: ₹3.5 lakh



Automobile major Maruti Suzuki is all set to unveil its new Alto, the latest in the series of one of the brand's most successful cars. According to reports, the car is set to be launched on August 18 and preparations are underway. It is believed that the sales will begin around festive season. The new Alto is a bigger car than the previous models.



2. Toyota Hyryder

Expected price: ₹9.5 lakh



This sports utility vehicle (SUV) has been jointly developed by Toyota and Suzuki. It is equipped with features like LED headlamp, electronic sunroof, floating touchscreen infotainment system, connected technology etc. It is likely to be equipped with several types of driving mode.

Get ready to blaze through the roads with the dynamic all-new Hyundai TUCSON. The seamlessly integrated parametric jewel hidden lights will make you steal the show as you drive. Bookings are open.

Know more: https://t.co/eOxFcuuPkw#HyundaiIndia #HyundaiTUCSON #NextdrivesNow pic.twitter.com/CT45WwrhPa — Hyundai India (@HyundaiIndia) July 19, 2022

3. New Hyundai Tucson

Expected price: ₹25 lakh

Hyundai India has kickstarted the bookings for this premium SUV. Those keen on buying this New Hyundai Tucson can book on the company's website for a token amount of ₹50,000. The SUV will be launched on August 4. Developed on a third generational platform, Tucson has been equipped with next-level security features. This SUV has been equipped with Level 2 ADAS system which will enable it to know about other vehicles and pedestrians walking on the road.



4. Mahindra Born Electric Vision (EV)



Mahindra has finally released the teaser of its electric car. These cars will be unveiled on August 15. It is said that Mahindra is developing this car on the new born electric platform.

Join us on our journey to an electrifying future. Witness a reimagined world of endless possibilities starting August 15, 2022.https://t.co/I68vD6QTcj pic.twitter.com/l0e15EJMRp — Mahindra Born Electric (@born_electric) July 22, 2022

5. Ola Electric Car



During its ‘Ola Customer Day’ celebrations, the cab aggregator had released the teaser video of three of its upcoming premium electric car. The first of the three electric cars have a wraparound headlight. The second car does have a wraparound effect headlight in the front, but the headlamps are enclosed in twin units and stylish bumpers. The third car has a different design for front light and the tail lamp.

