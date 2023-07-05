Maruti Suzuki launches multi-purpose vehicle Invicto. Check price, features

Automobile giant Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday officially launched the Invicto MPV. This model has a starting price of ₹24.79 lakh and goes up to ₹28.42 lakh. It has now become the most expensive car from the company, HT Auto reported.



According to report, it is for the first time that the carmaker has made its foray into the multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) segment. Talking about prices, the seven-seater Zeta+ has an ex-showroom price of ₹24.79 lakh while the eight seater model in the same variant costs ₹24.84 lakh. On the other hand, the seven-seater Alpha+ variant costs ₹28.42 lakh. Maruti Suzuki Invicto is the eight model under the Nexa retail chain.

Design

Maruti Suzuki said Invicto is styled as a sports utility vehicle (SUV) but has practical aspects of a multi-purpose vehicle. According to report, this model measures 4,755 millimetres in length, 1,850 millimetres in width and 1,795 millimetres in height. The MPV has a boot space of 239 litres with all the three rows of seating up.



Features

The Maruti Suzuki MPV has a ten-inch infotainment screen, seven-inch digital driver display, reclining middle-row seats, panoramic sunroof with ambient lighting and more. The Suzuki Connect provides more than 50 remote functionalities and comes built in. It will also offer an e-Call function.



Engine

The MPV is powered by a two litre petrol engine and strong hybrid technology. The total power output figure is 183 bhp and engine is mated to an e-CVT gearbox. Invicto has a torque of 250 NM, the HT Auto report added. It comes with three driving modes, i.e normal, sport and Eco. It can attain a speed of 100 kilometres per hour in 9.5 seconds.



Bookings

The carmaker has already begun the bookings for the MPV at Nexa dealership. Those having a long wait time for Innova Hycross could consider Invicto.

