Skoda hikes price of Kushaq SUV by up to ₹60,000. Details here
This is the third price hike of the year for the made-in-India car.
Skoda has increased prices of its SUV, Kushaq, for a third time this year, with the latest hike going up to ₹60,000 for select variants of India's safest car. The starting cost of this made-in-India SUV now stands at ₹11.59 lakh, while its top-spec Monte Carlo automatic version is now available at almost ₹18 lakh.
Variant-wise price hike
Among Kushaq's variants, the Ambition Classic AT version has seen the biggest hike; it now costs ₹14.69 lakh instead of the earlier ₹14.09 lakh. On the other hand, Ambition's manual version has been given the lowest rise, going from ₹12.99 lakh to ₹13.19 lakh.
Meanwhile, the 2 base variants – Active manual and Ambition Classic manual – are dearer by ₹30,000 each. The top 2 variants – Style automatic and Monte Carlo automatic – have received the same hike. For all other variants, customers will have to pay ₹40,000 more after this revision in price.
Third hike of the year
In January, the manufacturer increased prices of select variants of Kushaq by up to ₹29,000, while in May, these were raised by up to ₹70,000.
(All prices are ex-showroom)
