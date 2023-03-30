Home / Car Bike / Toll taxes on key expressways, national highways hiked. See latest rates

Toll taxes on key expressways, national highways hiked. See latest rates

ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash
Mar 30, 2023 11:21 PM IST

According to NHAI officials, the toll fares have been increased keeping in mind the number of vehicles plying on roads

It will be costlier to travel on expressways and national highways from April 1. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has announced hike in toll fares by 3.5-7 per cent. Now, you need to pay an additional ten per cent fare for shorter distances, Hindustan Times' sister publication Live Hindustan reported.

According to NHAI officials, the toll fares have been increased keeping in mind the number of vehicles plying on roads. On some national highways and expressways, the number of four-wheelers' movement is higher. As a result, toll fares have been hiked by 3.5 per cent for the national highways.

For instance, the number of four-wheelers moving between Sari Kale Khan in Delhi to Meerut on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway is higher. As a result, the toll fares have been raised by five rupees for this section of vehicles.

However, the toll fares for vehicles travelling between Delhi and Hapur have been raised by 6.45 per cent. On the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, the toll rates have been increased between five and seven per cent. The toll rates have been raised by seven per cent on Delhi-Jaipur, Delhi-Hisar, Delhi-Agra, Delhi-Bulandshahr and Delhi-Chandigarh highways.

Here is the full revised list of toll rates

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway (rates from Sohna)

KMP: 95
Shamshabad: 185
Sheetal: 255
Peenan: 305
Bhadraj: 415
Dungarpur: 480
Badka Para: 525

Entry point of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, at Gurugram-Sohna road near Alipur village, in Gurugram.(PTI)
Entry point of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, at Gurugram-Sohna road near Alipur village, in Gurugram.(PTI)

EXPRESSWAYROUTEEXISTING TOLL FARE (Rs)NEW TOLL FARE (Rs)
DELHI-MEERUTSARAI KALE KHAN-MEERUT155160
DELHI-HAPURSARAI KALE KHAN-CHIJARSI155165

Eastern Peripheral Expressway toll (from Kondli to)

Mavikalan: 35
Duhai: 95
Meerut Expressway: 105
Dasna: 110
Dadri: 150
Fatehpur Rampur: 170
Maujpur: 225
Chhajjunagar (Palwal): 280

It is to be noted that all the toll rates are for four-wheelers. The toll rates for other vehicles have also been raised.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
toll tax
toll tax
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 30, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out