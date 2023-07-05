Home / Car Bike / Volvo Cars June sales up 33% as fully electric car sales quadruple: Report

Volvo Cars June sales up 33% as fully electric car sales quadruple: Report

Reuters |
Jul 05, 2023 01:25 PM IST

Volvo Cars said its total car sales in biggest market Europe rose 70%. Total car sales in the U.S. were up 53% while in China they decreased.

Sweden-based Volvo Cars on Wednesday reported a 33% year-on-year rise in June sales to 66,379 cars, helped by a spike for fully electric cars.

FILE PHOTO: The Volvo logo is seen in truck for sale in Linden, New Jersey, U.S., May 23, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo(REUTERS)
The manufacturer, which is majority-owned by China's Geely , said it sold 9,535 fully electric cars in the month, up 346%.

"The overall sales increase was driven by the company's fully electric cars which quadrupled compared to the same period last year," it said in a statement.

"Furthermore, figures from June 2022 were negatively affected by lower production due to last year's supply chain constraints."

