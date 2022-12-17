Want to buy a Maruti Suzuki car? Expect waiting period of up to 9 months

If you are planning to buy a Maruti Suzuki car, here's what you need to know. According to HT's sister publication Live Hindustan, there is a waiting period of up to 9 months on select models. However, the final waiting period will depend on the model, your city, and the dealer from whom the car is being bought.

The longest waiting period (9 months) is for the 7-seater Ertiga; for example, customers who make bookings in January, will receive their delivery in September-October.

Here are the details:

Model(s) Waiting period Ertiga 9 months Brezza, Grand Vitara, XL6, Baleno 3 months Swift 2.5 months Ciaz 1.5 months WagonR, S-Presso, Celerio, Dzire 1 month Alto, Ignis <1 month

It is to be noted that all these models are sold through the company's Arena dealership (launched in August 2017). Of the domestic manufacturer's two sales channels, one is Arena, and the other is Nexa (launched in July 2015).

Maruti Suzuki hikes prices

Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki has also announced that starting January, its cars will become costlier. The hike will vary depending on the model and specifications. Alto, Alto K10, Ignis, WagonR, Celerio, S-Presso, Swift, Eeco, Dzire, Brezza, Ciaz, Ertiga, XL6, and Grand Vitara are among its best performers.

