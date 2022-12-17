Home / Car Bike / Want to buy a Maruti Suzuki car? Expect waiting period of up to 9 months

Want to buy a Maruti Suzuki car? Expect waiting period of up to 9 months

car bike
Published on Dec 17, 2022 09:51 AM IST

The final waiting period, however, will depend on the model, your city, and the dealer from whom the car is being bought.

Maruti Suzuki plant in Manesar, Haryana (PTI/Representational Image)
Maruti Suzuki plant in Manesar, Haryana (PTI/Representational Image)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

If you are planning to buy a Maruti Suzuki car, here's what you need to know. According to HT's sister publication Live Hindustan, there is a waiting period of up to 9 months on select models. However, the final waiting period will depend on the model, your city, and the dealer from whom the car is being bought.

The longest waiting period (9 months) is for the 7-seater Ertiga; for example, customers who make bookings in January, will receive their delivery in September-October.

Here are the details:

Model(s)Waiting period
Ertiga9 months
Brezza, Grand Vitara, XL6, Baleno3 months
Swift2.5 months
Ciaz1.5 months
WagonR, S-Presso, Celerio, Dzire1 month
Alto, Ignis<1 month

It is to be noted that all these models are sold through the company's Arena dealership (launched in August 2017). Of the domestic manufacturer's two sales channels, one is Arena, and the other is Nexa (launched in July 2015).

Maruti Suzuki hikes prices

Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki has also announced that starting January, its cars will become costlier. The hike will vary depending on the model and specifications. Alto, Alto K10, Ignis, WagonR, Celerio, S-Presso, Swift, Eeco, Dzire, Brezza, Ciaz, Ertiga, XL6, and Grand Vitara are among its best performers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
maruti suzuki
maruti suzuki

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out