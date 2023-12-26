Year Ender 2023: 5 popular electric cars that were hot favourite of customers

The outgoing year 2023 has been remarkable for the automobile sector. Several leading car manufacturers extensively sold their cars this year including festive season.



Mahindra emerged as the best selling brand this year. Not only petrol and diesel cars, even electric vehicles of the automobile giant witnessed a surge in sales, Live Hindustan reported.



The electric vehicles are rapidly gaining popularity in the country. Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari said India is likely to witness one crore EV sales a year and the segment is expected to generate about five crore jobs by 2030. Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV (File photo)

“As per the Vahan database, 34.54 lakh EVs are already registered in India,” PTI quoted the minister as saying.



Besides Mahindra, Tata Motors and MG's EV models were also popular among buyers in the year.

Here are five most popular electric cars that grabbed headlines in 2023.

Tata Nexon EV

One of the most popular electric cars in India, it is powered by a 40.5 kWh High energy density Lithium ion battery pack. Its AC charging time is six hours. On full charge, it can cover a distance of up to 465 kilometres. The vehicle can attain a speed of 100 Km/h in less than 9 seconds. It costs between ₹14.7 lakhs and ₹19.9 lakhs (ex-Showroom price).

MG Comet EV

MG Motors' MG Comet EV is the cheapest electric car in India, costing Rs. 7.98 (ex-showroom price). The electric car has a battery capacity of 17.3 kWh and on full charge, it can drive up to 230 km. It has a charging time of 5.5 hours- 7 hours.

Hyundai Ioniq 5

South Korean automobile giant Hyundai's Ioniq 5 costs ₹45.95 lakhs and has a battery capacity of 72.6 kWh. It offers a maximum range of 631 Km on full charge. The vehicle can attain speed of 100 km/h in 7.6 seconds. It has AC charging time of nearly 7 hours.

Mahindra XUV400

Mahindra's first electric vehicle costs between 15.99 lakhs and 19.19 lakhs (ex-Showroom price). It has two variants namely XUV400 EC and XUV400 EL. The battery capacity is between the range of 34.5 to 39.4 kWh. When fully charged, the car can cover distance of 375-456 km.

Citroen eC3

The vehicle costs between ₹11.61 lakhs - 12.79 lakhs (ex-showroom price). Citroen eC3 has a battery capacity of 29.2 kWh and driving range of 320 km on full charge. The AC charging time is nearly 10 hours. It also a DC fast charge of 57 minutes. The vehicle can go from 0 to 60km/h in 6.8 seconds.