close_game
close_game
News / Car Bike / Year Ender 2023: 5 popular electric cars that were hot favourite of customers

Year Ender 2023: 5 popular electric cars that were hot favourite of customers

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
Dec 26, 2023 10:16 AM IST

Mahindra emerged as the best selling brand this year. Not only petrol and diesel cars, even EVs of the automobile giant witnessed a surge in sales.

The outgoing year 2023 has been remarkable for the automobile sector. Several leading car manufacturers extensively sold their cars this year including festive season.

Mahindra emerged as the best selling brand this year. Not only petrol and diesel cars, even electric vehicles of the automobile giant witnessed a surge in sales, Live Hindustan reported.

The electric vehicles are rapidly gaining popularity in the country. Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari said India is likely to witness one crore EV sales a year and the segment is expected to generate about five crore jobs by 2030.

Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV (File photo)
Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV (File photo)

“As per the Vahan database, 34.54 lakh EVs are already registered in India,” PTI quoted the minister as saying.

ALSO READ: Year Ender 2023: Looking for top car launches of 2023? Check here

Besides Mahindra, Tata Motors and MG's EV models were also popular among buyers in the year.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Here are five most popular electric cars that grabbed headlines in 2023.

Tata Nexon EV

One of the most popular electric cars in India, it is powered by a 40.5 kWh High energy density Lithium ion battery pack. Its AC charging time is six hours. On full charge, it can cover a distance of up to 465 kilometres. The vehicle can attain a speed of 100 Km/h in less than 9 seconds. It costs between 14.7 lakhs and 19.9 lakhs (ex-Showroom price).

MG Comet EV

MG Motors' MG Comet EV is the cheapest electric car in India, costing Rs. 7.98 (ex-showroom price). The electric car has a battery capacity of 17.3 kWh and on full charge, it can drive up to 230 km. It has a charging time of 5.5 hours- 7 hours.

Hyundai Ioniq 5

South Korean automobile giant Hyundai's Ioniq 5 costs 45.95 lakhs and has a battery capacity of 72.6 kWh. It offers a maximum range of 631 Km on full charge. The vehicle can attain speed of 100 km/h in 7.6 seconds. It has AC charging time of nearly 7 hours.

Mahindra XUV400

Mahindra's first electric vehicle costs between 15.99 lakhs and 19.19 lakhs (ex-Showroom price). It has two variants namely XUV400 EC and XUV400 EL. The battery capacity is between the range of 34.5 to 39.4 kWh. When fully charged, the car can cover distance of 375-456 km.

Citroen eC3

The vehicle costs between 11.61 lakhs - 12.79 lakhs (ex-showroom price). Citroen eC3 has a battery capacity of 29.2 kWh and driving range of 320 km on full charge. The AC charging time is nearly 10 hours. It also a DC fast charge of 57 minutes. The vehicle can go from 0 to 60km/h in 6.8 seconds.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out