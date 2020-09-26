e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / HT Chandigarh Our Take: Tricity artists need support

HT Chandigarh Our Take: Tricity artists need support

Tricity artists say that programmes in some art institutes have to be updated to keep up with the modern times to prepare students for the competitive art market

chandigarh Updated: Sep 26, 2020 21:51 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Artists in these times need as much support as they can get.
Artists in these times need as much support as they can get.(HT Photo/For representation only)
         

While the cry against nepotism in Bollywood has been loud and clear in the past few months, this week a group of artists came together to allege that parallels could be drawn in the tricity art scene too.

The provocation is rooted in the dire straits that freelance artists, many of them with masters in fine arts (MFA) degrees, find themselves in during the seven months of the Covid 19 pandemic.

Most of them have been without work and are finding it difficult to support themselves and their families.

What’s ironic is that some of them have gained recognition for their work and have even won awards. However, their careers as artists have not moved further because of alleged nepotism. Some preferred names, they say, continue to come up in workshops, camps or exhibitions.

As an immediate measure, an appeal was issued on social media urging artists with government or private jobs to come to the aid of others of their ilk who were suffering. The response from a section of artists has been encouraging.

However, the roots of the malaise go much deeper. Chandigarh has several art institutions and the Government College of Art has tutored some very talented artists, many of whom have earned fame at the national level.

Local artists, however, say that programmes in some institutes have to be updated to keep up with the modern times to prepare students for the competitive art market.

The Government College of Art has been without a principal for two decades. In the past 20 years a beauraucrat has been in charge and the union territory home secretary does not necessarily have a fine arts degree.

Artists had been demanding that a person conversant with art helm the great institute as the Punjab and Haryana high court court had stipulated that the principal should have teaching and administration skills.

The administration, however, has chosen to not act. In this scenario it becomes more difficult for students coming from small towns and villages of the northern region to gain expousure, and therefore, recognition. Senior artists suggest that that besides skilling youngsters in the arts, they should also be taught communication skills and marketing.

Budding artists too must realise that this is a very competitive field where talent is everything. All over the world artists have it tough and only a handful make it to the top after a concerted struggle. Engaging in a job or business while pursuing their passion for art becomes a necessity for survival.

PAINT TAINT

Does nepotism exist in the tricity art scene?

Do only a few artists in the tricity get promoted or is a fair chance given to everyone? Send your responses by October 2, with your photograph, to Chandigarh@hindustantimes.com.

