Bengaluru civic body under fire after plants bud in newly asphalted road in Varthur
- Bengaluru's local administrative body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has come on the radar of the irked citizens once again after plants have grown out of a newly asphalted road in the city's Varthur area.
A newly tarred road, for which the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) spent ₹24 crores, saw plants sprouting from it days later, prompting Varthur residents to point at the local administrative body once again for shoddy work.
According to reports, the Idgah main road in Mahadevapura zone was laid ten days ago but residents alleged that soil under it was not cleared before asphalting work was undertaken. This is the reason why seeds have germinated with small plants sprouting from the tar days later, with ants buildings anthills in cracks of the road left by the BBMP engineers.
The issue emerged on social media by resident welfare organisations such as Varthur Rising, who shared pictures of citizens measuring the thickness of the bitumen used for tarring roads, which was less than one inch. Residents reportedly sent multiple complaints to the BBMP regarding the issue but in vain.
The News Minute reported that Varthur ward engineer Venkatesh visited the problematic spots and instructed contractors to make patch works.
The BBMP, infamous for delayed projects and infrastructure works, was last in the news for issuing a show-cause notice to three of its engineers for substandard quality of asphalting roads ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city on June 20. The Palike had spent ₹23 crores on a road project and saw tar peeling off like paint a day after the PM's visit.
Critics may prefer Golden Retriever instead: Ricky Kej on National Emblem row
Musician Ricky Kej has waded into the controversy over the National Emblem as the Bengaluru-based, multiple Grammy winner said the critics may have preferred a Golden Retriever instead. "I love Golden Retrievers too, but that is not our National Emblem," the musician tweeted amid the row over the new emblem on the top of the new Parliament building in New Delhi. The photo of the new emblem is taken from below making it look different.
Guest Column| Fiscal management and the politics of debt
Sovereign debt has become a subject of politics in Punjab. It is rising by the year irrespective of the government. Public borrowings are an integral part of the state's fiscal management. Simply speaking, public debt is rising because the revenues are not increasing as much as they should, whereas the expenditures remain uncontained. From 2006-07 to 2021-22, the state's total revenue receipts have increased by 365%, whereas the revenue expenditure has increased by 409%.
Swimming pool & multi-gym inside park is against rules, says Karnataka HC
Karnataka High Court has ordered the city civic agency Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) against constructing a swimming pool or gym inside the Gayathridevi park in Rajajinagar here. Allowing a public interest litigation, a division bench of the HC said such constructions are prohibited under the Karnataka Parks, Playfields and Open Space (Preservation and Regulation) Act 1985 (Section 8 (1) and Rules 1985 (Rule 6).
In Bengaluru raids linked to pharma firm, gold, diamond jewellery seized: Report
The Income Tax Department on Wednesday searched several locations linked to a Bengaluru-based pharmaceutical firm and uncovered irregularities relating to tax evasion, recovering gold and diamond jewellery apart from cash of Rs 1.2 crores, news agency ANI reported. The company, which has not been named, is engaged in manufacturing pharmaceutical products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients, and has branches in over 50 countries.
Sargun Mehta: I have swept KMC auditorium
Sargun Mehta has carved a niche for herself in both the small screen space as well as the Punjabi film industry. But, not many know that the artiste's first brush with acting was, in fact, in #SaddiDilli — she was a part of The Players, the theatre society at her Alma mater, Kirori Mal College, Delhi University. As someone who has lived DU life, one can't help but ask about Mehta's favourite hangout spots on campus.
