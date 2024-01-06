Bengaluru’s Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum received a bomb threat through email on Friday evening and the management immediately shut the museum after informing the police. Along with the museum, the threat email was also sent to the National Gallery of Modern Art and Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium in the city. Bengaluru museum gets hoax bomb threat, shuts for three hours

Also Read - Karnataka cabinet approves 60% Kannada language rule on sign boards

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

On Friday evening, the Bengaluru police reached the locations with the bomb squad and found nothing suspicious. The e-mails are said to be hoaxes and threats, and the police launched a probe into them.

According to reports, the hoax threat was sent from the ID named ‘Morgue999lol’ from a terror organisation named ‘Terrorizers 111’. Separate FIRs have been filed at Cubbon Park, High Grounds and Vidhana Soudha police stations.

In December, more than 50 schools in Bengaluru received separate bomb threats via emails. All children in schools were evacuated, creating panic among students, teachers and parents.

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah asked the police to investigate the e-mail and its source seriously. He also asked them to provide security to schools and temples as a precaution.

Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara said the message was from the email id kharijites@beeble.com. The email said 15 schools had bombs on their premises.

"We will verify as to who is behind it and if there is the involvement of any terrorist organisation, and take measures accordingly. For now, it cannot be said who is behind it. The message in the email asks people to convert and other things, it will be verified," he then told reporters.