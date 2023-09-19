Bengaluru News LIVE Updates: Over 15 areas in Bengaluru affected by waterlogging, say cops

Bengaluru News LIVE: The city celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with great fervour, as a temple in JP Nagar installed a Lord Ganesha idol and adorned it with coins and currency notes worth ₹2.5 crore. Read more here Cops issued traffic advisories as many areas in the Karnataka capital were submerged after heavy rain.

Employees returned to work after the extended weekend, which combined with residents returning to the city from their natives, resulted in congestions in some areas. Heavy rain also made for waterlogged streets and made commute harder.

The ongoing Cauvery river water sharing dispute with neighbouring state Tamil Nadu continued, with Deputy CM DK Shivakumar agreeing with senior BJP leader and former CM Basavaraj Bommai that the state government should approach the Supreme Court and convince it on why Cauvery water cannot be released to Tamil Nadu. Read more here

The state's cooperation minister K N Rajanna on Saturday spurred controversy after he floated the idea of having three more deputy CMs in Karnataka, following which CM Siddaramaiah said he would comply with the high command's decision.

