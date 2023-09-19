Bengaluru News LIVE Updates: Over 15 areas in Bengaluru affected by waterlogging, say cops
Bengaluru News LIVE: Follow our liveblog for all the latest developments from the Karnataka capital in crime, health, traffic, weather and politics.
Bengaluru News LIVE: The city celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with great fervour, as a temple in JP Nagar installed a Lord Ganesha idol and adorned it with coins and currency notes worth ₹2.5 crore. Read more here
Employees returned to work after the extended weekend, which combined with residents returning to the city from their natives, resulted in congestions in some areas. Heavy rain also made for waterlogged streets and made commute harder.
The ongoing Cauvery river water sharing dispute with neighbouring state Tamil Nadu continued, with Deputy CM DK Shivakumar agreeing with senior BJP leader and former CM Basavaraj Bommai that the state government should approach the Supreme Court and convince it on why Cauvery water cannot be released to Tamil Nadu. Read more here
The state's cooperation minister K N Rajanna on Saturday spurred controversy after he floated the idea of having three more deputy CMs in Karnataka, following which CM Siddaramaiah said he would comply with the high command's decision.
Stay informed with Hindustan Times, your source for all the LIVE and latest news from Bengaluru, Karnataka on various issues including civic, transport, traffic, weather, commute, crime, health and politics, among others.
Follow all the updates here:
- Sep 19, 2023 11:41 AM IST
Over 15 areas in Bengaluru affected by waterlogging: Cops
Bengaluru traffic cops warned commuters that a number of areas have been affected by waterlogging. They are: Sankey tank road to seven ministers quarters, Kanakapura road near Yashaswini school, Shivananda circle underpass, Jayamahal road, Ngf junction, Old madras road, Baiyappanahalli junction, Sagar junction, Bannergatta Road, Nagarjuna junction near GD Mara, Vega City Mall, Palace guttahalli, bda underpass, ITC Flyover near Sindhi Colony and Anil Kumble circle.
- Sep 19, 2023 11:02 AM IST
Mandya farmers continue protesting release of Cauvery water to TN
Farmers in Mandya staged sit-in protest and blocked road in protest against the order of Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA), asking the Karnataka government to continue releasing 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for another 15 days.
(ANI)