Police raid residences of 1,000 criminals as part of crackdown, seize weapons and drugs

The Bengaluru police on Thursday raided houses of more than 1,000 criminals in the city, and seized weapons and marijuana, officials said. Bengaluru police raids houses of more than 1000 criminals in the city. (Represntative image)

According to police, the raids were conducted amid rise in criminal activities including peddling of drugs. The raids were carried out on the orders of newly-appointed Bengaluru police commissioner B Dayananda.

In the Eastern part of Bengaluru, the raid was led by deputy commissioner of police Bhimashankar Guled. The raids were carried out in Halasuru, Pulakeshinagar, DJ Halli, and KG Halli police station limits.

In the South-eastern part of the city, the police conducted raids under the leadership of deputy commissioner of Police CK Baba. The raids were conducted in Koramangala, Madiwala, Adugodi and Mico Layout.

“Today [Thursday] morning, in order to monitor the rowdies on a regular basis, our entire team has checked the houses of active rowdies. We have checked if there are any pending actions against them. We also checked if there is any ganja. This special drive started at 6am,” Baba said.

According to police officials, during the raid, many lethal weapons and marijuana were found in the houses of those with criminal background. “We have found some people who are accused of murder , those selling ganja and those who were hiding from the police,” Baba said.

Sandeep Patil, additional commissioner of police, Western division, said that houses of 707 rowdies in Central, Western, North-South Division of Western zone were raided. During the raid, two weapons, a vehicle, 8 kg of marijuana were found. He also said that 11 robbers who were hiding on non-bailable warrants were also caught, along with those who were involved in illegal land dealing.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON