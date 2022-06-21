Bengaluru power cuts this week: Check full list of areas

Many areas in Bengaluru are set to face power outages for the rest of the week as the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) plans to carry out maintenance, repair and certain project works. BESCOM is also working on shifting all overhead cables underground whenever there is a break from rains. The company is further collaborating on some works with other local state-run bodies like the BMRCL. Works will be carried out between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Here is a list of areas that will be affected

June 22, Wednesday:

Pattegara Palya, parts of Panchasheela Nagara, Beggers Colony, Premnagar, BMTC Bus Depo, Shankarappa Industrial Estate, Sunkadakatte Main Road, GT College Main Road, Metro Quarters, Pampa Nagar, BK Nagar, Akkiyappa Garden, MK Nagar, BEML, DB Halli Main Road, Honeywell Adarsha Campus, DB Halli, Beml II

June 23, Thursday:

Beggers Colony, Premnagar, BMTC Bus Depo, Shankarappa Industrial Estate, Sunkadakatte Main Road, GT College Main Road, Metro Quarters, HMT Main Road, Subedar Palya, Diwanarapalya, Gokula, Kundalahalli Lake, Ryan School Road, Divyashree Apartments

June 24, Friday:

Shiva Temple area, Meenakshi Nagara, Nanjappa Layout, Minavasa Garden, Murthi Nagar, Beggers Colony, Premnagar, BMTC Bus Depo, Shankarappa Industrial Estate, Thimmenahally, Govindarajanagar part, KHB Colony, Prashanthanagar, Ranganathapura, Kamakshipalya part, HVR Layout, Syndicate Bank Colony and surrounding areas, Sunkadakatte Main Road, GT College Main Road, Metro Quarters, 80 Feet Road, Sanjaynagar, Devasandra, Chikkaadugodi, 8th Cross Muruthi Nagar, Ngv Netravathi, Krishna, Yamuna, Ganga Blocks, 8th Block and Adugodi Road Kml, Gurappanpalya

June 25, Saturday:

Sunkadakatte Main Road, GT College Main Road, Metro Quarters, Dollars Colony, Isro, New Bel Road, CM Halli, Kumbermuka area, Marathalli, 3rd Block, ‘J’ Block, Industrial Area 3rd Block, Sbi Colony, Divyashree Apartments and villas

June 26, Sunday:

Shiva Farm Ind Area, Pci Industgrial Area, Kaveripura Ranganathapura, Kcg Ind. Area, Nanjappa Ind. Estate, Motorola

