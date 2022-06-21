Bengaluru power cuts this week: Check full list of areas
- Areas to be affected by scheduled power cuts for the rest of the week, i.e., from June 22 to June 26.
Many areas in Bengaluru are set to face power outages for the rest of the week as the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) plans to carry out maintenance, repair and certain project works. BESCOM is also working on shifting all overhead cables underground whenever there is a break from rains. The company is further collaborating on some works with other local state-run bodies like the BMRCL. Works will be carried out between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Here is a list of areas that will be affected
June 22, Wednesday:
Pattegara Palya, parts of Panchasheela Nagara, Beggers Colony, Premnagar, BMTC Bus Depo, Shankarappa Industrial Estate, Sunkadakatte Main Road, GT College Main Road, Metro Quarters, Pampa Nagar, BK Nagar, Akkiyappa Garden, MK Nagar, BEML, DB Halli Main Road, Honeywell Adarsha Campus, DB Halli, Beml II
June 23, Thursday:
Beggers Colony, Premnagar, BMTC Bus Depo, Shankarappa Industrial Estate, Sunkadakatte Main Road, GT College Main Road, Metro Quarters, HMT Main Road, Subedar Palya, Diwanarapalya, Gokula, Kundalahalli Lake, Ryan School Road, Divyashree Apartments
June 24, Friday:
Shiva Temple area, Meenakshi Nagara, Nanjappa Layout, Minavasa Garden, Murthi Nagar, Beggers Colony, Premnagar, BMTC Bus Depo, Shankarappa Industrial Estate, Thimmenahally, Govindarajanagar part, KHB Colony, Prashanthanagar, Ranganathapura, Kamakshipalya part, HVR Layout, Syndicate Bank Colony and surrounding areas, Sunkadakatte Main Road, GT College Main Road, Metro Quarters, 80 Feet Road, Sanjaynagar, Devasandra, Chikkaadugodi, 8th Cross Muruthi Nagar, Ngv Netravathi, Krishna, Yamuna, Ganga Blocks, 8th Block and Adugodi Road Kml, Gurappanpalya
June 25, Saturday:
Sunkadakatte Main Road, GT College Main Road, Metro Quarters, Dollars Colony, Isro, New Bel Road, CM Halli, Kumbermuka area, Marathalli, 3rd Block, ‘J’ Block, Industrial Area 3rd Block, Sbi Colony, Divyashree Apartments and villas
June 26, Sunday:
Shiva Farm Ind Area, Pci Industgrial Area, Kaveripura Ranganathapura, Kcg Ind. Area, Nanjappa Ind. Estate, Motorola
-
Agnipath stir: Nearly 1,000 people arrested in Bihar so far for violence, arson
The Eastern Central Railway (ECR) on Saturday announced regulation of train operations that remained in effect till Monday. According to a statement from the zone, the restrictions will be done away with starting Tuesday due to improvement in law and order in Bihar. “We are drawing the schedule accordingly,” zonal chief public relations officer Virendra Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Watch | Groom rides bulldozer to venue, BJP MLA cites Yogi govt's popularity
Bulldozers have lately become a talking point in Uttar Pradesh with chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led government making good use of them while taking action against properties of rioters and criminals. The chief minister is often referred to as ‘Bulldozer Baba’.
-
Maha MLC polls: Deshmukh, Nawab Malik fail to cast vote after SC refuses bail
Anil Deshmukh was arrested in November last year in connection with a corruption case levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, while Nawab Malik was held in February this year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his associates.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics