Bike taxi driver chased his dream after losing job in Covid. It wasn't enough
- A Twitter user shared that both of them once shared the same co-working space in Bengaluru, called it a mixed peak Bengaluru moment.
The story of a bike-taxi driver from Bengaluru who is also an award-winning creative director before losing his job at a Chinese company during the Covid-19 pandemic is being widely shared on social media. But what drew the netizens’ attention, besides his ordeal, is how a Twitter user found out that both of them once shared the same co-working space.
The user named Parag Jain shared the experience that he described as a peak Bengaluru moment but a mixed one. He wrote “Had Mixed @Peakbengaluru movement. A Rapido rider came to pick us up at WeWork. During the ride, he asked me ‘On which floor are you working?’ After giving him an Intro, asked if he has been in wework, he replied ‘Sir, Two years back I use to work in the same building’(Sic)”
Writing further about the rider, the user said the Rapido driving partner had been fired from his job during the pandemic. “He used to work in the operations team of a Chinese company but due to the China Apps ban lost his job in March 2020. He couldn’t find any other job due to the COVID situation. Thought of working on his longtime passion for directing films,” wrote Parag.
The series went on to win in 15 film festivals, but did not yield enough money for survival. Parag further wrote “Created a Mini-series by investing all savings. Series got a great response and won around 15 Film Fests. Received interest from OTT but rejected it due to commercial issues. A project couldn’t fetch any money. After all efforts and being financially broke for the last 2 years, He finally thought of riding Rapido part-time just to survive. He hasn't told his mother that he has been doing Rapido trips, and doesn't want to make her worry.”
Parag also shared the business card of the Rapido driver who is also a freelance creative director and asked people to connect with for any creative work.
18 foetuses found at municipal dumping ground in West Bengal
Howrah’s district chief medical officer Nitaichandra Mondol said: “This is a serious matter. Police have started an investigation. Whether any racket is going on in any hospital or any nursing home needs to be found out”.
Pipeline burst affects water supply to Kamothe residents
The water supply of over two lakh residents in Kamothe, Navi Mumbai, was cut off after an 800mm pipeline from Morbe Dam that supplies over 37MLD water to the node burst on Tuesday. Though Kamothe falls under CIDCO, the daily water requirement is provided by the NMMC. The pipeline burst at 8.30am. As per the messages circulated by CIDCO to the consumers, the water supply was to be restored by evening.
Post-pandemic return to school a back-breaking exercise for kids
Arundhati Chavan, president, Parent Teachers Association United Forum added, despite following a timetable, students end up carrying 7-8 kg-heavy bags. Lack of physical activity among school students over the last two years has also led to high cases of weak bones being reported. Several city schools are trying to ease students into the new routine, after two years of online classes. The Podar International School, in Santacruz, introduced a cupboard system for the students in April this year.
65-year-old killed in road accident in Bhiwandi
A 65-year-old retired public prosecutor was mowed down by an unidentified vehicle when he was on his way for a morning walk on the Kalyan- Bhiwandi road on August 15. The deceased left home at around 4.50am and was hit by a vehicle at around 5am. The deceased, identified as Pandurang Rupla Rathod of Raghukul Colony in Ganeshnagar area in Kongaon, lived with his son and daughter-in-law. His two daughters are married.
Jewellery shop owner arrested for threatening Ambanis sent to four-day police custody
The jewellery shop owner used Afzal Guru's name to threaten Reliance Industries Limited chairman Mukesh Ambani without knowing that the Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist was hanged to death on February 9, 2013 in the 2001 parliament attack case, a police officer said. Between 10.39 am and 12.04 pm on Independence Day, the jewellery shop owner made nine calls to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital.
