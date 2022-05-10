BMTC bus driver requests euthanasia in letter to President, PM
A letter written in February by a sacked employee of Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) in Bengaluru has recently been making the rounds. In the letter, the former BMTC bus driver, identified as Shambulingaiah, requested President Ramnath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to grant their permission for euthanasia for him and his family.
Shambulingaiah is said to have been fired from the department after officials suspected him to have participated in the transport strike that happened in April 2021. The BMTC had suspended over 96 employees for participating in it, according to an official release.
In the letter with the subject line: “Give/grant permission to (sic) suicide/death to Karnataka Site Transport Employees,” Shambulingaiah wrote, "I am a responsible employee of this organization." Mentioning the transport strike, he said, “getting fired means my brood (children) have fallen out on the street. They have no money for a banquet (food)."
He further wrote that he has ‘begged ministers, the managing director and all the officials of the organization’ to give him work to save the lives of his family members and ‘allow them to live with dignity in this society’, but so far they have not responded to his request.
He also mentioned that ‘there was a kind of discriminatory wage revision for the ruling class officials and a kind of discriminatory wage revision for hard-working lower class workers’. Saying that none of his demands were met, he asked the president and prime minister to “give back the work” that he had previously done, or “ask them to give him some kindness”. Shambulingaiah then signed off with a “This is your offended employee.”
In April 2021, protesters that went on strike demanded revised pays for government transport workers. The 14-day strike cost the government in millions of rupees and resulted in authorities firing more than 4000 workers across the four state-run transport corporations involved in the strike.
Reports said that multiple sacked employees from the state transport department have committed suicide in the past, and several more are struggling to make ends meet.
Shambulingaiah added in his letter that, “Some of those involved in the strike have been re-employed. Now I have no choice, please euthanize me. The government and the BMTC are directly responsible for my death if I ever die.”
3,790 out of 10,429 students in Thane district yet to complete RTE admission process
From among the 10,429 students across Thane district selected through the RTE process, only 6,615 have completed the admission process. Nearly 3,800 children are yet to complete the admission process and submit the documents. From the selected students, 24 did not have proper documents during the verification process, hence their admissions have been rejected. These children are mostly from Kalyan and Ambernath. The application process began in the last week of February for Thane district.
Australian National University delegation visits IIT-BHU
A high-level delegation led by Prof Jagadish Chennupati, a distinguished professor of physics at Australian National University Research School of Physics and Engineering, visited IIT-BHU on Tuesday. He was accompanied by Prof Alexander Mikheyev and Jay Poria. A meeting was chaired by Prof Pramod Kumar Jain, director, IIT-BHU where various avenues of joint collaborations, student and faculty exchange between IIT-BHU and ANU were discussed.
IIT-BHU Foundation Access Fund awards first set of scholarships to students
The IIT-BHU Foundation, a US-based all volunteer, non-profit association of IIT-BHU alumni, announced the recipients of the IIT-BHU Foundation Scholarship on Tuesday. The Foundation has awarded full four years tuition and medical insurance coverage to 21 students, including 7 women.
NAAC revises AMU ranking to A+
Aligarh Muslim University was ranked 'A' by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council in its revised review assessment released on Tuesday. This happened after NAAC's previous 'A' ranking for AMU was questioned by vice chancellor, prof Tariq Mansoor who had set up a committee to prepare a representation for revision. After the representation made by the vice chancellor at NAAC committee, NAAC reviewed and revised AMU ranking that would remain valid for five years.
Authorise officials to settle claims with applicants, National Lok Adalat tells Railways
The National Lok Adalat has asked the Indian Railways to authorise its officials to enter into settlement with accident claimants to reduce the pendency of cases before courts. The Lok Adalat, headed by justice Anuja Prabhudessai of the Bombay high court, made these observations during a hearing on May 7 after it was informed that more than 1,000 cases were pending for settlement.
