Bursting crackers on potholes? Bengaluru sees a novel Diwali protest

Workers of the Janata Dal (Secular) burst crackers on pothole-ridden roads of Bengaluru on Tuesday when the city and country were celebrating Diwali.

The party members, including MLAs, sat around the potholes to place some flowers, light lamps and burst a few crackers, demanding the ruling BJP government improve the road conditions of the country’s tech capital.

A tweet from the official Twitter handle of JDS said, “A protest was held against the state government for not closing the potholes in the capital Bangalore, in the background of Diwali festival, near Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna circle by placing flowers and lighting lamps on the potholes. Many leaders, including members of Vidhan Parishad @SharavanaTa, Bengaluru JDS President Mr. R. Prakash participated in the protest and expressed outrage against the government. (Sic)”

A few residents of the city also registered their protest against the bad condition of Bengaluru roads by bursting crackers. A video of a man bursting crackers at a pothole in the Silk Board area went viral on social media.

Recently, the Kundanhalli underpass saw a huge pothole in the middle of the road with a stretch caving in. The underpass was opened months ago for the public.

In another incident, a 50-year-old woman who was commuting on a scooter was run over by a bus when she tried to maneuver a pothole in Rajajinagar. She died later at the hospital.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON