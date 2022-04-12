Contractor death: Bommai rejects resignation demand by oppn
- Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the police will conduct a thorough and transparent investigation into the death of a contractor, who had accused a Karnataka minister of demanding 40 per cent commission in a public work.
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said the police will conduct a thorough and transparent investigation into the death of a contractor, who had accused a Karnataka minister of demanding 40 per cent commission in a public work.
He also ruled out any resignations in this regard. "One thing I want to make it clear that this case will be thoroughly investigated. There will not be any interference or direction from our side. Police will independently investigate the case and truth will come out," Bommai said addressing a press conference here.
Santosh Patil from Belagavi was found dead in his room in a hotel in Udupi. He had earlier accused Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa of demanding 40 per cent commission on the work executed by him.
The minister not only dismissed his allegations but also filed a defamation suit against him. In his purported WhatsApp message, Patil held the minister responsible for his death. The Chief Minister added that the action will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation.
"We have given direction to the police to probe the matter systematically such as forensic science, spot inspection, inquiry and everything should be in accordance with the law. It will be an honest and transparent investigation," Bommai said.
To a query on opposition Congress party's demand for resignation over the death, Bommai said, "A police officer had committed suicide in the past when Siddaramaiah was the Chief Minister. I want to ask you, did Siddaramaiah resign."
Regarding the purported WhatsApp message claimed to be sent by Santosh Patil, Bommai said it will also be part of the investigation. Replying to a question, Bommai said Eshwarappa had told him during the assembly session that he had filed a defamation suit against the contractor and a notice has been sent to him.
Also, a case has been registered against a media house, he added. "Eshwarappa has rejected the charge and has filed a defamation suit as well. All these will be part of investigation," Bommai said. Condoling the death, the Chief Minister said every life is valuable. However, the investigation will reveal why Patil took the extreme step.
-
Contractor death: No question of resigning, I’m not at fault, says Eshwarappa
Karnataka rural development and panchayat raj minister KS Eshwarappa said on Tuesday there is no question of Eshwarappa stepping down from his post despite the opposition Congress demanding his resignation. This comes after Santosh Patil, a contractor who accused Eshwarappa of demanding commission for a contract, died by suicide earlier in the day. Patil claimed to be a Bharatiya Janata Party worker. Reacting to the contractor's suicide, Eshwarappa said he had no information about this.
-
Mumbai court grants bail to actor Shilpa Shetty’s mother Sunanda Shetty
A metropolitan magistrate court at Andheri on Tuesday granted bail to actor Shilpa Shetty's mother Sunanda Shetty in a case of cheating and criminal breach of trust. Metropolitan magistrate RR Khan also cancelled a bailable warrant issued against her. Acting on Parshad Firoze Amra, who owns an automobile agency's complaint, the court had issued process against Shilpa Shetty, her sister Shamita Shetty and their mother on February 11.
-
Chhattisgarh govt grants final approval for Parsa Mining Project
The Chhattisgarh government has granted the final approval of non-forestry use of land and coal mining for Parsa Opencast Coal Mining project, which falls in Surajpur and Surguja districts of Chhattisgarh, officials said on Tuesday. Chhattisgarh's Forest and Climate Change Department granted approval for mining with 15 conditions, which are mentioned in the approval order. The Parsa coal block has been allocated to Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited.
-
Chennai-based IT firm gifts cars to its 100 employees
A Chennai-based IT firm on Monday gifted as many as 100 cars to its employees for their constant support and unparalleled contributions to the company's success and growth. Ideas2IT, an It firm has gifted Maruti Suzuki cars to 100 employees. This comes days after another Chennai-based software-as-a-service company (SaaS) Kissflow gifted luxury BMW cars to its five senior executives, each worth about ₹1 crore, as a gift.
-
Bringing deprived classes to mainstream is our objective: K'taka CM Bommai
At an interactive programme organised by Bharatiya Janata Party on the birth anniversary of Jyotiba Phule in Udupi, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said that bringing the voiceless and deprived classes to the mainstream is their objective. "The Bharatiya Janata Party has taught us that, everyone has a right to lead a dignified life. We have adopted the same in our programmes," the CM said on Monday evening.
