How did the Bengaluru blast suspect spend 9 min at Rameshwaram cafe before explosion?

A new CCTV video on the March 1 Rameshwaram cafe blast emerged on Monday, showing the suspect at the popular Bengaluru eatery. The footage shows that the suspect spent nine minutes at the cafe before leaving his bag.

He also managed to hide his face from the CCTV cameras by hiding it with a hat, mask and even sunglasses. How did the suspect spend time before blast at Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe?

Also Read - NIA to take over Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe bomb blast case

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Here is the timeline of the suspect inside Rameshwaram Cafe

As per the CCTV footage, the suspect entered the cafe at 11.34 am on Friday after getting off from a BMTC bus at the CMRIT college bus stop in Kundalahalli.

At 11.38 am, the suspect paid cash and was seen holding a plate of Rava Idli in his hand. At 11.44 am, he left the plate of Rava Idli without eating and walked out of the cafe.

At 11.50 am, he was spotted outside the restaurant, walking hurriedly and checking the time on his watch. The blast took place at 12.56 pm, almost an hour later he left the cafe after leaving his bag.

In their investigation, the Bengaluru police had collected the clues and formed eight teams to probe at different angles. It is also believed that the suspect had changed his outfits and travelled only through public transport. The police also believe that the suspect conducted a detailed recce before he placed the IED bomb inside the busy hangouts during the lunch hour.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the investigation of the incident. As of now, no arrests have been made yet in this case.

Earlier, Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar said that the blast is similar to 2022 Mangaluru blast where a pressure cooker was used, and the blast took place inside the autorickshaw. He also assured that the culprit will be caught soon and asked people of Bengaluru to not panic. However, the opposition parties have attacked the Congress government for not being able to catch the suspect, even after three days.