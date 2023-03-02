IPS shortage forces state to name SPs as commissioners

The Karnataka government on February 23 posted Kuldeep Kumar R Jain as the police commissioner of Mangaluru city, a post reserved for an officer of the rank of inspector general of police (IGP). According to the top brass of the police department, Karnataka is facing a shortage of officers of the rank of IGP and deputy IGP. (Agencies/Representative use)

However, Jai, who is of the rank of superintendent of police (SP) with less than 15 years of experience in the service, was appointed to the post.

According to the top brass of the police department, the state is facing a shortage of officers of the rank of IGP and deputy IGP, forcing them to appoint junior officers to the post.

In a similar posting, a senior SP has been appointed as the commissioner of police of Kalburgi. This post was earlier held by a DIG.

“The shortage reached such a level that the state government even contacted IPS officers of Karnataka origin posted outside the state to come to the state on deputation,” people close to developments said.

A senior police officer said the shortage of officers in the top brass is the result of fewer recruitments during the late 2000s.

“Between 2000 and 2010, the recruitment numbers to IPS have reduced as then governments felt the police was getting top heavy. But by the end of the decade, the effects of the policy decision started to show, and it was changed. So this shortfall is the result of the same,” said the officer who didn’t want to be named.

State police chief DG and IGP Praveen Sood said that the decision to appoint SP rank officers was taken because after some officers were promoted, there were not enough officers on the IGPs and DIGs to fill these posts.

“Two posts of range IGs have been filled with DIG rank officers because we don’t have enough officers of IG ranks who don’t have a posting. Even in the Commissionerates, we had to post the senior most SPs,” he said.

Sood said several posts in the state were left vacant due to a lack of personnel.

“For example, the internal security division has a sanctioned strength of three IGs, but only one has been posted. The post of IG recruitment is currently vacant. We might have a problem with additional commissioners’ posts in some cities as some officers are due for promotion to ADGP rank. Some of our ADGPs are holding multiple posts. and even posts meant for IGs and DIGs,” he said.

A senior official of the state home department said that the state police even contacted officers of Karnataka origin posted in other states with an offer of deputation in Karnataka. “We were not able to get anyone to accept the offer since other states are also facing personnel shortages. Even if the officer is ready to accept, the state governments are not ready to relieve them,” said the official.

Meanwhile, Mangaluru commissioner Jain said that the appointment as city police commissioner within 15 years is a challenge. “The government has shown confidence in us by posting us in such an important post. I will take it as a challenge and deliver my best,” he said.

The Union government has increased the recruitment to IPS (direct recruitment) from 150 to 200 from the civil services examination, minister of state for home Nityanand Rai informed the Lok Sabha in December last year.

“The vacancies in the service are caused due to factors such as retirement, resignation, death, or removal of service. As of January 1, 2022, the authorised strength of IPS officers is 4,984, against which 4,120 IPS officers are in position,” said Nityanand Rai, the minister of state for home affairs, in reply to DMK MP Gautham Sigamani Pon.

Rai added 226 posts comprising ranks to be filled with IPS officers, such as the SP to director general (DG) in central organisations such as the central armed police forces (CAPFs) and central police organisations (CPOs) remain unfilled.

Responding to a question on whether IPS officers are not inclined to the central deputation, the Home Affairs MoS said, “During this year, 144 IPS officers have applied for central deputation. 95 IPS officers at various levels have been appointed to date in CAPFs and CPOs during this year.”

