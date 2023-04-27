Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 LIVE Updates: PM Modi interacts with state party workers
Live

Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 LIVE Updates: PM Modi interacts with state party workers

bengaluru news
Updated on Apr 27, 2023 10:48 AM IST

It's raining campaigns, rallies and roadshows in Karnataka as union ministers and senior leaders flock to the state ahead of the May 10 assembly election.

It's raining campaigns, rallies and roadshows in poll-bound Karnataka.
It's raining campaigns, rallies and roadshows in poll-bound Karnataka.(PTI)
By Yamini C S
Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates: As the assembly election approaches fast, campaigns from both the BJP and the Congress have intensified, with many union ministers, senior leaders and star campaigners touring the state for rallies and roadshows.

These include union defence minister Rajnath Singh, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and many more. Rahul Gandhi is also set to address a massive rally in Mangaluru on Thursday. 

Leaders also launched scathing attacks on one another, with former CM and Lingayat strongman BS Yediyurappa slamming BJP turncoats Jagadish Shettar and Laxman Savadi, saying that they will pay for betraying the ruling party in the upcoming Assembly polls. "I can write with my blood that he will lose this election on a Congress ticket,” he said about Shettar.

Karnataka is set to vote on May 10 and counting is scheduled for May 13. Follow for the latest updates.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 27, 2023 10:48 AM IST

    ‘I will visit Karnataka in couple of days’: PM Modi during virtual interaction with state party workers

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held an interaction with Karnataka BJP workers virtually where he said, “I will visit Karnataka in a couple of days to receive the blessings of the people of the state. BJP leaders who have campaigned in the state have said that they received a lot of affection from the people there. This shows people's confidence in BJP.” (ANI)

  • Apr 27, 2023 10:02 AM IST

    ‘Corruption has increased every time Cong has come to power’: Rajnath

    Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, who recently recovered from Covid-19, on Wednesday said corruption has increased every time Congress has come to power. He was speaking at a public gathering in Jamkhandi, Belagavi. “Every Congress govt at centre has been accused of corruption, some ministers of their cabinet had to go to jail but since nine years there is BJP govt in our country....neither our PM nor any minister has any taint of corruption,” he said. (ANI)

Topics
karnataka assembly election karnataka election karnataka bengaluru politics + 3 more

Yediyurappa slams Siddaramaiah over promise to hike reservation limit

bengaluru news
Published on Apr 27, 2023 08:29 AM IST

Yediyurappa also came down hard on BJP turncoats Jagadish Shettar and Laxman Savadi, who recently switched over to the Congress.

Former chief minister and Lingayat strongman BS Yediyurappa lashed out at Opposition leader Siddaramaiah. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)
ANI | | Posted by Yamini C S

JDS stronghold in Old Mysuru will be shattered: Nalin Kumar Kateel

bengaluru news
Published on Apr 26, 2023 08:51 PM IST

Speaking to reporters in Hubballi, Kateel said, “BJP is making efforts to win more seats in Old Mysuru, a JDS stronghold. ”

State president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka Nalin Kumar Kateel’s statement comes even as the BJP is undecided on how it will move forward in the 2023 assembly polls and under whose leadership. (Agencies)
ANI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

'We did not deny a ticket to Shettar but..': BJP candidate Mahesh Tenginkai

bengaluru news
Published on Apr 26, 2023 06:55 PM IST

He also said that the BJP high command’s decisions will not serve anyone’s personal gains.

'We did not deny a ticket to Shettar but.': BJP candidate Mahesh Tenginkai
Written by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

Priyanka Gandhi holds roadshow in Karnataka, urges people to vote for Congress

bengaluru news
Published on Apr 26, 2023 06:00 PM IST

Addressing the people at the end of the roadshow, she said the upcoming election is important for Karnataka, and urged them to vote for Congress.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi. (File Photo)
PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

Bengaluru woman jumps off from a speeding bike taxi, alleges groping. Video

bengaluru news
Published on Apr 26, 2023 04:24 PM IST

A case has been registered by the Bengaluru police and the accused is arrested.

Bengaluru woman jumps off from a speeding bike taxi, alleges groping. Video
Written by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

Congress used 'religion' to come to power: Rajnath Singh in Karnataka

bengaluru news
Published on Apr 26, 2023 03:54 PM IST

He also slammed the party for having introduced 4% reservation, in its earlier term, on religious lines in Karnataka.

Congress used 'religion' to come to power: Rajnath Singh in Karnataka
PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

‘Can write with my blood that…’: Yediyurappa attacks Shettar at Hubballi

bengaluru news
Published on Apr 26, 2023 02:31 PM IST

He slammed former BJP leader Jagadish Shettar and challenged him to win on a Congress ticket in the region.

‘Can write with my blood that…’: Yediyurappa attacks Shettar at Hubballi
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

Priyanka Gandhi enjoys idlis and flips dosas at Mysuru's iconic hotel. Watch

bengaluru news
Updated on Apr 26, 2023 01:00 PM IST

She also interacted with the customers in Mylary and tried some famous Mysuru’s delicacies.

Priyanka Gandhi enjoys idlis and flips dosas Mysuru's iconic hotel. Watch
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

PM Modi to hold meeting with 50 lakh party workers virtually in Karnataka

bengaluru news
Published on Apr 26, 2023 10:26 AM IST

Party workers from 58,112 booths would join the meeting, Shobha Karandlaje said on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, (ANI)
PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S

Karnataka Election 2023 highlights: Yogi Adityanath slams Congress in Mandya

bengaluru news
Updated on Apr 26, 2023 08:54 PM IST

It's raining campaigns, rallies and roadshows in Karnataka as union ministers flock to the state ahead of the May 10 assembly election.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a public meeting in Unnao, Tuesday. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
ByYamini C S

‘I have no power to decide’: Eshwarappa denies pitching CT Ravi as Karnataka CM

bengaluru news
Published on Apr 26, 2023 08:14 AM IST

The senior BJP leader said CT Ravi is a "good leader" but a decision on the CM face is outside his domain.

KS Eshwarappa said he doesn't have the authority to decide the party's chief ministerial candidate. (HT PHOTO.)
ANI | | Posted by Yamini C S

Karnataka Covid cases jump 56% in 24 hours, positivity rate at 11%

bengaluru news
Published on Apr 25, 2023 05:32 PM IST

Karnataka's fresh COVID-19 infections surged by over 56 per cent on Tuesday to 339 cases. The state reported two deaths and had a positivity rate of 11.3%.

Karnataka's positivity rate spiked from 2 per cent to 11.3 per cent. (HT PHOTO)
ByYamini C S

PM Modi to aggressively campaign in Karnataka till May 7

bengaluru news
Published on Apr 25, 2023 04:54 PM IST

The Prime Minister will begin campaigning on April 28 and will continue till May 7.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
ANI | | Posted by Yamini C S

Karnataka polls: CM Bommai campaigns in Hubli-Dharwad West Assembly constituency

bengaluru news
Published on Apr 25, 2023 03:15 PM IST

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday campaigned in the Hubli-Dharwad West Assembly constituency ahead of the May 10 elections in the state.

With Karnataka Assembly elections nearing, incumbent CM Bommai on Monday said that he never imagined that he would become CM one day.(ANI)
ANI | | Posted by Yamini C S
