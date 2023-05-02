Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 LIVE Updates: KPCC chief DK Shivakumar's helicopter hit by eagle
Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 LIVE Updates: KPCC chief DK Shivakumar's helicopter hit by eagle

Karnataka is seeing several mega campaigns held by union ministers of late, while parties are unveiling manifestos for the crucial May 10 polls.

DK Shivakumar's camera person sustained minor injuries during the incident.
All major parties in poll-bound Karnataka are in the midst of revealing manifestos and ramping up their campaigns ahead of the upcoming assembly election.

The BJP has roped in star campaigners including prime minister Narendra Modi, union home minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda, who are busy touring parts of the state, while the Congress party also held rallies and roadshows headed by prominent leaders including Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi. 

The Congress party also unveiled its poll manifesto on Tuesday, while the BJP did so on Monday. The Congress promised 200 units of free power to each household, 2,000 to each woman head of the family under the Gruha Lakshmi project and a sum of 3,000 for two years to unemployed graduates.

On the other hand, the saffron party guaranteed three free gas cylinders and 500 ml milk daily for BPL (Below Poverty Line) cardholders, among other promises.

Karnataka is due to vote next Wednesday, with counting scheduled on May 13. Follow latest updates here.

  • May 02, 2023 02:01 PM IST

    KPCC chief DK Shivakumar's helicopter hit by eagle

    Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar's helicopter was hit by an eagle near Hosakote on Tuesday when he was on his way to Mulabagilu for an election rally. His camera person sustained minor injuries during the incident. Further details are underway. (ANI)

  • May 02, 2023 01:58 PM IST

    ‘Not saying anything about Karnataka,’: Rahul Gandhi on PM Modi

    “PM Modi came here and said that Congress attacked him 91 times. He is not saying anything about Karnataka. He should tell what the BJP government will do. Not only Modi but there are also other people in this world. He should speak about other leaders of his party, youth and women,” Rahul Gandhi said while addressing a rally in Shivamogga.

  • May 02, 2023 01:44 PM IST

    Rahul Gandhi hits out at PM Modi in Shivamogga

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday questioned prime minister Narendra Modi and said, “When the water issue among Karnataka, Maharashtra and Goa arose, did you (PM Modi) help Karnataka?” 

    He was speaking at a public meeting in Karnataka's Shivamogga.

  • May 02, 2023 12:56 PM IST

    ‘BJP stole this govt 3 yrs ago by destroying democracy,’: Rahul Gandhi in Shivamogga

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday at a poll rally in Karnataka's Shivamogga and said, “This government of the BJP is a stolen government. BJP stole it three years ago by destroying democracy. Why is PM Modi not speaking about the corruption done by this government? He should tell what steps he has taken to stop corruption in Karnataka.”

  • May 02, 2023 12:47 PM IST

    ‘Cong has abused me more than 90 times,’: PM Modi at election rally

    PM Modi said the Congress has abused him more than 90 times and is marching towards a century. He was speaking at a rally in Karnataka's Chitradurga.

     "The Upper Bhadra irrigation project is an example of bad governance of Congress-JD(S) regime. BJP's double-engine government has vowed to complete the project," he added.

  • May 02, 2023 12:40 PM IST

    ‘Cong questioned our own army after surgical strike’: PM Modi at Chitradurga

    PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the BJP's manifesto has a blueprint for modern infrastructure and has a focus on women and youth empowerment. He was speaking at a rally in Chitradurga. 

    “BJP is Karnataka's preferred party and the Congress can never compete with it's developmental works. The Congress questioned our own army when we released information about the surgical strike and airstrike,” he added.

  • May 02, 2023 12:11 PM IST

    ‘Have to make Karnataka driving force of developed India’: PM Modi in Chitradurga

    PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed a public gathering in Chitradurga, saying, “BJP's election manifesto has a roadmap to make Karnataka the number one state. We have to make Karnataka the driving force of a developed India, and for that we need to have a double-engine government. BJP is Karnataka's preferred party."

    "People of Karnataka should be alert about the Congress and JD(S), both are 'pariwarwadis', support corruption and indulge in divisive politics. Remember that Congress has always supported terrorism," he added.

  • May 02, 2023 11:50 AM IST

    ‘Will take decisive action’: Cong says over imposing ban on PFI, Bajrang dal

    The Congress proposed a ban on organisations such as the Popular Front of India (PFI) and Bajrang Dal and said they “promote enmity or hatred”. The party on Tuesday unveiled its Karnataka poll manifesto, and said, “We will take decisive action as per law including imposing a ban on any such organisations."

  • May 02, 2023 11:42 AM IST

    Cong to invest 50,000 crore for rural development

    The Congress party said it will invest 50 thousand crores under the Mahatma Gandhi Gram Swaraj Scheme in a span of five years to improve facilities in Karnataka's villages, including the provision of clean drinking water, sanitation, basic education, health and ‘all weather’ roads.

  • May 02, 2023 11:31 AM IST

    Congress unveils Karnataka poll manifesto

    The Congress party on Tuesday morning unveiled its manifesto for the upcoming assembly election in Karnataka, promising 200 units of free power to each household, 2,000 to each woman head of the family under the Gruha Lakshmi project and 3,000 to unemployed graduates for two years, among other things.

