Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 LIVE Updates: Cong's Pawan Khera attacks BJP over row on Bajrang Dal ban

Updated on May 04, 2023 02:25 PM IST

As rallies and campaigns continue, parties are mounting attacks on one another ahead of the May 10 assembly election in Karnataka.

AICC Media and Publicity Department's Chairperson, Pawan Khera, on Thursday questioned PM Modi over his 'Bajrangbali' chants amid the row over Congress' manifesto.
AICC Media and Publicity Department's Chairperson, Pawan Khera, on Thursday questioned PM Modi over his 'Bajrangbali' chants amid the row over Congress' manifesto.
ByYamini C S
Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 LIVE Updates: As Karnataka is set to vote in less than a week, all major political parties are busy with campaigns, rallies and roadshows, with prominent leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi touring the state. 

Karnataka has also seen a row over the recently-released Congress manifesto, which vowed to ban groups such as the Bajrang Dal. In response, BJP leaders have started chanting ‘Bajrangbali’ slogans during rallies. Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje even said party leaders will recite the Hanuman Chalisa on Thursday evening.

PM Modi is set to give a final push to the BJP with his mega roadshow covering 36 kilometres and 17 assembly constituencies in the state capital on Saturday. Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi may also debut in the party's poll campaign by attending a rally in Hubballi district on Saturday.

Karnataka will vote next Wednesday, with results due to be released on May 13. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 04, 2023 02:25 PM IST

    P Chidambaram slams PM Modi for his ‘stable govt’ pitch in Karnataka

    Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his Karnataka elections campaign pitch stressing on stable governments, alleging that the BJP-led dispensations in the state after the 2018 polls were born out of ‘deceit, horse-trading and money power.’ 

    He tweeted, "Hon'ble PM has appealed to vote for the BJP to provide stable governments in Karnataka. After the 2018 general elections to the Karnataka state assembly, the state has witnessed four governments. Some stability! BJP-led governments were not voted to power by the people. They were born out of deceit, horse-trading and money power' 

  • May 04, 2023 01:28 PM IST

    Shobha Karandlaje to chant Hanuman Chalisa in Bengaluru

    Union minister Shobha Karandlaje announced that she along with her supporters and the members of Bajarang Dal will be reciting Hanuman Chalisa at a temple in Bengaluru's Malleshwaram on Thursday. 

    She said, "The Congress, by all means has insulted the devotees of lord Hanuman by announcing a ban on Bajarang Dal in thier manifesto. The BJP and the Hanuman devotees will not let that happen and as a mark of protest against Congress manifesto, I will be reciting Hanuman Chalisa in Malleshwaram temple today. There will be lot of devotees and the members of Bajarang Dal present in the temple. 

  • May 04, 2023 12:47 PM IST

    Cong's Pawan Khera attacks BJP over Bajrang Dal ban row

    Pawan Khera, the Chairman of the AICC's Media and Publicity Department, on Thursday held a press conference at the KPCC office in Bengaluru and attacked the ruling BJP over the row on the grand old party's manifesto, which vowed to ban organisations such as the Bajrang Dal. 

    “Modiji is chanting the name of Bajrangbali everywhere he goes. If they (BJP) cared about Bajrangbali, why couldn't they even constitute a committee for the development of the Anjanadri hill near Hampi, which is believed to be the birthplace of lord Hanuman?” he questioned.

  • May 04, 2023 12:37 PM IST

    CM Bommai slams Cong, alleges ‘appeasement politics’

    Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday spoke about the recent controversy over the Congress' manifesto for the assembly polls and said, “We fight elections based on our programs, they fight elections on their promises. It is not right to stir up caste, religion and communal sentiments unnecessarily in elections, this shows the appeasement politics of Congress. The Congress party today is in the grip of SDPI and PFI, and it cannot get out of it.”

  • May 04, 2023 11:37 AM IST

    VHP, Bajrang Dal members recite Hanuman Chalisa to protest against Cong manifesto

    Groups like the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal recited the Hanuman Chalisa in Vijayanagar area in a protest against the Congress party's recently-released manifesto for the upcoming Karnataka elections.

  • May 04, 2023 11:00 AM IST

    Will recite Hanuman Chalisa across the state, says Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje

    BJP leader and Union minister Shobha Karandlaje spoke to reporters on Wednesday and said party leaders will recite the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ on Thursday evening at 7 pm across Karnataka.

    This comes after the Congress party vowed to ban organisations like the Bajrang dal in their recently-released poll manifesto.

  • May 04, 2023 10:17 AM IST

    ‘Jhoot and loot’: Priyanka Gandhi attacks BJP in Kalaburagi

    Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacked the BJP while addressing the public in Kalaburagi, saying, “These people (BJP) made their image as '40% Sarkara' in last three years. Entire Karnataka knows, contractors and farmers committed suicide while crores of cash were recovered from MLA's son's home and that MLA takes out parade, there's ‘jhoot and loot’.”

  • May 04, 2023 09:46 AM IST

    Priyanka Gandhi questions PM Modi's 'dream to make state no. 1’

    Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during an election campaign on Wednesday hit out at PM Modi's “dream to make Karnataka the number one state”, and said, “Modiji said he saw a dream that he'll make Karnataka the most developed state...it was his BJP govt that looted Karnataka. When there was loot, was the PM dreaming, what was he doing?”

karnataka karnataka election karnataka assembly election assembly elections elections politics bengaluru bs yediyurappa yediyurappa siddaramaiah dk shivakumar basavaraj bommai narendra modi pm modi rahul gandhi priyanka gandhi vadra priyanka gandhi sonia gandhi + 16 more

