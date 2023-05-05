Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 LIVE Updates: Shobha Karandlaje recites Hanuman Chalisa with BJP workers
Live

Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 LIVE Updates: Shobha Karandlaje recites Hanuman Chalisa with BJP workers

bengaluru news
Updated on May 05, 2023 01:26 PM IST

As rallies and roadshows continue before the final day for campaigning, Karnataka prepares for PM Modi's two-day roadshow in Bengaluru over the weekend.

A Congress rally in Karnataka ahead of the May 10 assembly election. (ANI)
A Congress rally in Karnataka ahead of the May 10 assembly election. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)
ByYamini C S
OPEN APP

Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 LIVE Updates: As Karnataka is set to vote in less than a week, all major political parties are busy with campaigns, rallies and roadshows, with prominent leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi touring the state.

Karnataka is also reeling with a constroversy over the recently-released Congress manifesto, which vowed to ban groups such as the Bajrang Dal. In response, BJP leaders and members of the VHP and Bajrang Dal have held protests and recited the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’. Meanwhile, the Congress party backtracked and said they only mean to say that organizations like PFI and the Bajrang Dal are disturbing law and order in the state.

The BJP on the other hand is looking for a final push before the last day for campaigning, with PM Modi's two-day mega roadshow in the state capital over the weekend.

Karnataka will vote next Wednesday, with results due to be released on May 13.

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 05, 2023 01:26 PM IST

    PM Modi's Bengaluru road show gets rescheduled again

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bengaluru road show got rescheduled for the second time, as there is a NEET examination on May 7 and the road show might lead to a traffic snarl. The BJP unit has now decided that a 26-kilometer road show will be preponed to May 6 and the rest eight kilometers will be covered on May 7 which is set to conclude by 11.30 am.

  • May 05, 2023 01:11 PM IST

    Cong doing politics for Muslim votes, says Eshwarappa on Bajrang Dal ban row

    Karnataka BJP leader and former minister KS Eshwarappa spoke about the ongoing row over the Congress' manifesto mentioning a possible ban on Bajrang Dal, and said, “I welcome DK Shivakumar's move of going to the temple because he is a Hindu. But they are doing these types of politics for the Muslim votes.”

  • May 05, 2023 12:21 PM IST

    Banning any group is not in state govt's power, says Jagadish Shettar

    Former Karnataka CM and Congress leader Jagadish Shettar spoke to reporters about the party's proposal to ban the Bajrang Dal and said, "Many points are there in the election manifesto, why should we restrict to this issue. Banning any organization is the power of the central government, not the state government. Veerappa Moily clarified that there is no question of banning Bajrang Dal."

  • May 05, 2023 11:46 AM IST

    Owaisi slams BJP, Cong over Bajrang Dal ban row

    AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi spoke to reporters in Kolar and said, “PM Modi asked the people of Karnataka to say ‘Jai Bajrangbali’ while casting vote. Congress’s DK Shivakumar said that if Congress comes back to power they will build more Hanuman temples in Karnataka. What kind of secularism is this? If I stand here and ask you to say ‘Allahu Akhbar’ when you cast vote on May 10, then media will slam me.” 

  • May 05, 2023 10:50 AM IST

    Union minister Shobha Karandlaje recites ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ with BJP workers

    BJP MP and Union minister Shobha Karandlaje recited the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ along with party leaders and workers in Bengaluru's Malleshwaram amid a row over the Congress party's recently-released manifesto, which mentioned a proposal to ban organisations like the Bajrang Dal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karnataka karnataka election karnataka assembly election bengaluru politics assembly elections elections dk shivakumar basavaraj bommai bs yediyurappa yediyurappa amit shah narendra modi pm modi rahul gandhi priyanka gandhi vadra priyanka gandhi siddaramaiah + 16 more

PM Modi's Bengaluru road show gets rescheduled again. Details

bengaluru news
Updated on May 05, 2023 01:06 PM IST

PM Modi's roadshow in Karnataka’s capital is expected to be a major part of the BJP's campaign for this assembly polls.

PM Modi's Bengaluru road show gets rescheduled again.
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

Ahead of Karnataka polls, unaccounted cash of 4 crore seized in Kolar

bengaluru news
Published on May 05, 2023 10:13 AM IST

Ahead of Karnataka Assembly elections the KGF Police on Thursday seized ₹4 crore of unaccounted cash from a house and a car in Kolar's Zion Hills.

The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is in place in Karnataka, therefore, moving a large sum of cash without proper documents is not permitted.
ANI | | Posted by Yamini C S

Small section of Karnataka voters impacted by Bajrang Dal issue: Cong survey

bengaluru news
Published on May 05, 2023 07:57 AM IST

According to the survey, only 7% of voters in Karnataka are even aware of what the issue is and "of this less than 10% thought it was an election issue".

Bajrang Dal members stage a protest against Congress's manifesto for Karnataka Assembly elections on Thursday. (ANI Photo)(Princess Ilvita)
ANI | | Posted by Yamini C S

Civic issues key concern in Mahadevapura

bengaluru news
Updated on May 05, 2023 12:50 AM IST

Mahadevapura is one of the 28 assembly constituencies in Bengaluru and is one of the eight assembly segments of the Bengaluru Central Parliament seat. The constituency is one of the few seats reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC).

Despite contributing this lion’s share of property tax, residents in the Mahadevapura constituency continue to suffer. (HT Photo)
ByPriyanka Rudrappa, Bengaluru

Would be happy if BJP's downfall starts with Karnataka polls: Mamata Banerjee

bengaluru news
Published on May 04, 2023 06:44 PM IST

Banerjee, during an address at TMC's mass outreach campaign, also accused the saffron party of maligning the Hindu religion for its own interests.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee. (ANI File Photo)
PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

DK Shivakumar promises new Hanuman temples in Karnataka

bengaluru news
Published on May 04, 2023 05:55 PM IST

He also said that existing Hanuman temples in Karnataka will be developed, after coming to the power.

DK Shivakumar promises new Hanuman temples in Karnataka
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

Heavy rain causes leakage in newly opened T2 of Bengaluru international airport

bengaluru news
Published on May 04, 2023 05:24 PM IST

A heavy spell of rain in Bengaluru caused the recently opened Terminal 2 of the city's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) to suffer a leakage. See visuals.

The Terminal 2 of the KIA was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and was built using <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5000 crore.
ByYamini C S

PM's road-show in Bengaluru spread over two days after public express concern

bengaluru news
Published on May 04, 2023 03:47 PM IST

The BJP dropped their plans for PM Modi to hold a day-long roadshow in Bengaluru on Saturday after receiving several concerns from the public.

The decision was taken after Bengaluru residents reportedly expressed concerns over difficulties that they will face with a day-long programme. (ANI Photo)
ByYamini C S

Karnataka assembly elections: Here is the full list of JD(S) candidates

bengaluru news
Updated on May 04, 2023 04:49 PM IST

Karnataka will go to polls on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13

JD(S) leader and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda (right) with his son HD Kumaraswamy (left). (PTI)
ByHT News Desk

VHP, Bajrang Dal stage protests in Karnataka against ‘ban’ proposal of Congress

bengaluru news
Published on May 04, 2023 03:04 PM IST

VHP and Bajrang Dal activists staged protests in several parts of Karnataka against the Congress election manifesto which proposed banning the latter.

Bajrang Dal workers burn copies of Karnataka Congress manifesto during a protest.(PTI)
PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S

Chidambaram slams PM Modi's 'stable govt' pitch in Karnataka polls

bengaluru news
Published on May 04, 2023 02:16 PM IST

He alleged that the BJP-led dispensations in the state after the 2018 polls were born out of "deceit, horse-trading and money power".

Former finance minister P Chidambaram. (AFP File Photo)
PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

Say 'Jai Bajrangbali' while casting vote, PM says in Karnataka

bengaluru news
Published on May 04, 2023 10:51 AM IST

PM Modi on Wednesday urged the people of Karnataka to say 'Jai Bajrangbali' when they cast their vote to "punish" the Congress for its "culture of abuse".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting in support of BJP candidates, ahead of assembly polls in Karnataka on Wednesday. (PTI)
PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S

Karnataka Poll highlights: Pawan Khera attacks BJP over Bajrang Dal ban row

bengaluru news
Updated on May 04, 2023 08:59 PM IST

As rallies and campaigns continue, parties are mounting attacks on one another ahead of the May 10 assembly election in Karnataka.

AICC Media and Publicity Department's Chairperson, Pawan Khera, on Thursday questioned PM Modi over his 'Bajrangbali' chants amid the row over Congress' manifesto.
ByYamini C S, Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

Ruled for 5 yrs…did not ban it then, says HD Kumaraswamy on Cong poll manifesto

bengaluru news
Published on May 04, 2023 08:08 AM IST

Ex-Karnataka CM and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy said the Congress is raising the issue of banning Bajrang Dal now but did nothing during their five-year rule.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy.(AP)
ANI | | Posted by Yamini C S

Karnataka polls: Political slugfest over Mahadayi intensifies

bengaluru news
Updated on May 04, 2023 12:50 AM IST

Both BJP, Congress have claimed to complete the pending projects in their manifestos

Political slugest over Mahadayi river projects intesifies. (HT Archives)
ByGerard de Souza
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 05, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out