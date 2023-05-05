Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 LIVE Updates: Shobha Karandlaje recites Hanuman Chalisa with BJP workers

Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 LIVE Updates: As Karnataka is set to vote in less than a week, all major political parties are busy with campaigns, rallies and roadshows, with prominent leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi touring the state.

Karnataka is also reeling with a constroversy over the recently-released Congress manifesto, which vowed to ban groups such as the Bajrang Dal. In response, BJP leaders and members of the VHP and Bajrang Dal have held protests and recited the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’. Meanwhile, the Congress party backtracked and said they only mean to say that organizations like PFI and the Bajrang Dal are disturbing law and order in the state.

The BJP on the other hand is looking for a final push before the last day for campaigning, with PM Modi's two-day mega roadshow in the state capital over the weekend.

Karnataka will vote next Wednesday, with results due to be released on May 13.