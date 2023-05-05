Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 LIVE Updates: Shobha Karandlaje recites Hanuman Chalisa with BJP workers
As rallies and roadshows continue before the final day for campaigning, Karnataka prepares for PM Modi's two-day roadshow in Bengaluru over the weekend.
Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 LIVE Updates: As Karnataka is set to vote in less than a week, all major political parties are busy with campaigns, rallies and roadshows, with prominent leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi touring the state.
Karnataka is also reeling with a constroversy over the recently-released Congress manifesto, which vowed to ban groups such as the Bajrang Dal. In response, BJP leaders and members of the VHP and Bajrang Dal have held protests and recited the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’. Meanwhile, the Congress party backtracked and said they only mean to say that organizations like PFI and the Bajrang Dal are disturbing law and order in the state.
The BJP on the other hand is looking for a final push before the last day for campaigning, with PM Modi's two-day mega roadshow in the state capital over the weekend.
Karnataka will vote next Wednesday, with results due to be released on May 13.
Follow all the updates here:
-
May 05, 2023 01:26 PM IST
PM Modi's Bengaluru road show gets rescheduled again
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bengaluru road show got rescheduled for the second time, as there is a NEET examination on May 7 and the road show might lead to a traffic snarl. The BJP unit has now decided that a 26-kilometer road show will be preponed to May 6 and the rest eight kilometers will be covered on May 7 which is set to conclude by 11.30 am.
-
May 05, 2023 01:11 PM IST
Cong doing politics for Muslim votes, says Eshwarappa on Bajrang Dal ban row
Karnataka BJP leader and former minister KS Eshwarappa spoke about the ongoing row over the Congress' manifesto mentioning a possible ban on Bajrang Dal, and said, “I welcome DK Shivakumar's move of going to the temple because he is a Hindu. But they are doing these types of politics for the Muslim votes.”
-
May 05, 2023 12:21 PM IST
Banning any group is not in state govt's power, says Jagadish Shettar
Former Karnataka CM and Congress leader Jagadish Shettar spoke to reporters about the party's proposal to ban the Bajrang Dal and said, "Many points are there in the election manifesto, why should we restrict to this issue. Banning any organization is the power of the central government, not the state government. Veerappa Moily clarified that there is no question of banning Bajrang Dal."
-
May 05, 2023 11:46 AM IST
Owaisi slams BJP, Cong over Bajrang Dal ban row
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi spoke to reporters in Kolar and said, “PM Modi asked the people of Karnataka to say ‘Jai Bajrangbali’ while casting vote. Congress’s DK Shivakumar said that if Congress comes back to power they will build more Hanuman temples in Karnataka. What kind of secularism is this? If I stand here and ask you to say ‘Allahu Akhbar’ when you cast vote on May 10, then media will slam me.”
-
May 05, 2023 10:50 AM IST
Union minister Shobha Karandlaje recites ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ with BJP workers
BJP MP and Union minister Shobha Karandlaje recited the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ along with party leaders and workers in Bengaluru's Malleshwaram amid a row over the Congress party's recently-released manifesto, which mentioned a proposal to ban organisations like the Bajrang Dal.