Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka Assembly Polls Live Updates: Siddaramaiah demands action on BJP chief JP Nadda
Live

Karnataka Assembly Polls Live Updates: Siddaramaiah demands action on BJP chief JP Nadda

bengaluru news
Updated on May 08, 2023 10:48 AM IST

According to the EC, a total of 2,615 candidates are contesting in the assembly polls from all the parties and as independents.

Congress leader Siddaramaiah. (PTI)
Congress leader Siddaramaiah. (PTI)
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath
OPEN APP

The campaigning for Karnataka assembly polls reached it's final day and all political parties are reaching the voters and urging them to vote for their respective parties. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who campaigned across Karnataka over last few days also wrapped up his schedule in Karnataka with his final election address in Nanjangud, a temple town in the southern state. Both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were also seen stressing on the Congress manifesto and alleged the BJP of involving in corruption across the state.

Meanwhile, the election commission of India is gearing up to conduct the polling across 224 constituencies in Karnataka on Wednesday. It is going to be a single phase polling and the EC has already directed the officials to set up the polling booths for the voters. The results of Karnataka assembly polls will be declared on Saturday. The key battle is going to be between the Congress, BJP and the JD(S) parties.

According to the EC, a total of 2,615 candidates are contesting in the assembly polls from all the parties and as independents.

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 08, 2023 10:48 AM IST

    JP Nadda threatened the voters of Karnataka: Siddaramaiah

    Congress leader and former CM Siddaramaiah slammed BJP national president JP Nadda and alleged that he threatened the voters of Karnataka. He also asked the Election Commission to take action against him. 

    He tweeted, “@BJP4India President @JPNadda has threatened the electorates to end all the schemes in the state if Kannadigas don't vote for BJP. Election commission should intervene and take action against @BJP4Karnataka candidates by disqualifying them.” 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bengaluru karnataka assembly election jp nadda + 1 more

Karnataka Assembly Polls Live Updates: Siddaramaiah demands action on JP Nadda

bengaluru news
Updated on May 08, 2023 10:48 AM IST

According to the EC, a total of 2,615 candidates are contesting in the assembly polls from all the parties and as independents.

Congress leader Siddaramaiah. (PTI)
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

EC advices to all political parties to get clearance for print advertisements

bengaluru news
Published on May 08, 2023 09:47 AM IST

ECI on Sunday also held all major local newspapers in the state responsible for all matters including advertisements published in their newspapers.

EC advices to all political parties to get clearance for print advertisements(HT_PRINT)
ANI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

BJP worker attacked in Bengaluru, MP Tejasvi Surya alleges Congress' hand

bengaluru news
Updated on May 08, 2023 08:38 AM IST

Tejasvi shared the pictures of the worker with injuries, and the victim was later admitted in the hospital.

BJP worker attacked in Bengaluru, MP Tejasvi Surya met him on Sunday
Written by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

Rahul Gandhi discusses the plight of gig workers, shares masala dosa and coffee

bengaluru news
Published on May 08, 2023 07:49 AM IST

A group of gig workers shared their plight with Rahul Gandhi and he was even seen ordering Masala Dosas and Coffee along with them at a restaurant in the city.

Rahul Gandhi discusses the plight of gig workers, shares masala dosa and coffee
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

Corruption, unemployment are real 'terrorism' in Karnataka: Priyanka Gandhi

bengaluru news
Published on May 07, 2023 05:38 PM IST

She said the BJP is making promises at the time of elections, but the people should cast their votes on the basis of what they have delivered.

Corruption, unemployment are real 'terrorism' in Karnataka: Priyanka Gandhi
PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

BJP unit arranges a special screening of ‘The Kerala Story’ in Bengaluru

bengaluru news
Published on May 07, 2023 03:40 PM IST

BJP national president JP Nadda will attend as a chief guest to this screening at Garuda mall on Sunday evening.

A banner from The Kerala Story’ film,
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

Rahul Gandhi rides pillion on delivery boy's scooter in Bengaluru. Watch

bengaluru news
Published on May 07, 2023 03:16 PM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi rode pillion on the delivery boy's scooter for almost 2 kms.

Rahul Gandhi rides pillion on delivery boy's scooter in Bengaluru.
ANI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

Amit Shah holds roadshow in Karnataka's Belagavi

bengaluru news
Published on May 07, 2023 01:22 PM IST

A huge crowd of BJP supporters surrounded Amit Shah's vehicle and escorted the procession.

Union minister Amit Shah
ANI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

PM Modi's Bengaluru roadshow ends, heads to Aynur for a public meeting

bengaluru news
Published on May 07, 2023 12:38 PM IST

The two-day mega roadshow of the Prime Minister has ended at the Trinity circle.

PM Modi's Bengaluru roadshow ends,
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

KSTDC's Mayura hotels to give 50 per cent discount to voters of Karnataka polls

bengaluru news
Published on May 07, 2023 10:18 AM IST

The department announced the move, to encourage people to step out and vote on a polling day.

The polling for assembly polls in Karnataka will be held on May 10.
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

Karnataka Elections Live Updates: PM Modi wraps up Bengaluru road show

bengaluru news
Updated on May 07, 2023 05:33 PM IST

The two day long mega road show of PM Modi in Karnataka’s capital will come to an end today. 

PM Modi's roadshow is near the Jayanagar and South End Circle on Saturday.
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

PM Modi to hold a short road show in Bengaluru today. Details

bengaluru news
Published on May 07, 2023 08:18 AM IST

As there is a NEET exam scheduled on Sunday, PM Modi will wrap up the road show by 11.30 am, said the state unit of BJP.

PM Modi at Bengaluru road show on Saturday
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

Karnataka assembly elections: Here is the full list of BJP candidates

bengaluru news
Published on May 06, 2023 07:18 PM IST

Karnataka will vote on Wednesday and the results will be declared on May 13.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections. (ANI Photo)(BJP Twitter)
ByHT News Desk

DK Shivakumar exudes confidence in Cong, says party will win at least 141 seats

bengaluru news
Published on May 06, 2023 03:50 PM IST

KPCC chief DK Shivakumar exuded confidence that his party would win at least 141 seats in the May 10 assembly polls.

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)
PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S

Matter will be taken seriously, assures CM Bommai on ‘Kill Kharge’ plot

bengaluru news
Published on May 06, 2023 02:30 PM IST

CM Bommai assured legal action and an inquiry into the Congress party's allegation that the BJP is plotting to “kill” their party president Mallikarjun Kharge.

CM Bommai said the matter will be taken seriously.(ANI)
ByYamini C S
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 08, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out