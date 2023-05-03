Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE Updates: PM Modi begins rally with ‘Bajrangbali’ chants

As there is barely a week to the polling for Karnataka assembly elections, the political parties have flared up the campaigning in the state. Now that the both BJP and the Congress have put out their election manifestos, the leaders of the party are focusing on taking them closer to the public. The star campaigners from both Congress and the BJP are already busy with their campaigning schedules. In 224 constituencies across Karnataka, polling will be held on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address three public meetings on Wednesday. He will participate in a rally at Dakshina Kannada district's Moodabidri in the morning and then go to Karwar and Belagavi districts. Union minister Nitin Gadkari is also in Karnataka to campaign for the BJP.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi will also visit Bidar and Gulbarga districts on Wednesday.