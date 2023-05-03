Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE Updates: PM Modi begins rally with ‘Bajrangbali’ chants
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE Updates: PM Modi begins rally with ‘Bajrangbali’ chants

bengaluru news
Updated on May 03, 2023 06:54 PM IST

The star campaigners from both Congress and the BJP are already busy with their campaigning schedules.

PM Modi to conduct a rally in Moodabidri
PM Modi to conduct a rally in Moodabidri
By Yamini C S, Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
As there is barely a week to the polling for Karnataka assembly elections, the political parties have flared up the campaigning in the state. Now that the both BJP and the Congress have put out their election manifestos, the leaders of the party are focusing on taking them closer to the public. The star campaigners from both Congress and the BJP are already busy with their campaigning schedules.  In 224 constituencies across Karnataka, polling will be held on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address three public meetings on Wednesday. He will participate in a rally at Dakshina Kannada district's Moodabidri in the morning and then go to Karwar and Belagavi districts. Union minister Nitin Gadkari is also in Karnataka to campaign for the BJP. 

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi will also visit Bidar and Gulbarga districts on Wednesday. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 03, 2023 06:54 PM IST

    Union minister Shobha Karandlaje attacks Cong over ban on Bajrang Dal

    Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje on Wednesday launched an attack on opposition Congress and said, “They (Congress ) earlier fought against Ram temple. Now, they are saying that they'll ban Bajrang Dal in Chhattisgarh, Karnataka. They didn't leave Ram that's why they aren't even left as official Opposition in Parliament.”

  • May 03, 2023 05:59 PM IST

    PM Modi begins rally with ‘Bajrangbali’ chants amid row over Cong manifesto

    Prime minister Narendra Modi's campaign in Karnataka took a fresh turn after he began a rally with 'Jai Bajrangbali' chants amid the ongoing row over Congress party's manifesto, which indicated a possible ban on groups like the Bajrang Dal.

    PM Modi also attacked opposition parties during his speech, saying, “Those who practised 'shortcut politics' never cared about regional imbalance. BJP focused on balanced development. Congress leaders are accountable to 'Shahi family' in Delhi while JDS is a private limited company of a family.” 

  • May 03, 2023 05:20 PM IST

    JP Nadda holds roadshow in Ramanagara district

    JP Nadda, the BJP's National President on Wednesday held a massive roadshow in Magadi, Ramanagara district. Many prominent leaders including Priyanka Gandhi and PM Modi are in the poll-bound state currently.

  • May 03, 2023 04:41 PM IST

    Be careful about 'shortcut politics' of Cong & JDS, says PM Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met the Padma award recipients from Karnataka, namely, Tulsi Gowda and Sukri Bommagowda, at Ankola in Uttara Kannada district. He also addressed a public meeting in Belagavi, where he said, “People of Karnataka must be careful about 'shortcut politics' of the Congress and JDS. This 'shortcut governance' gave birth to vote bank politics.”

  • May 03, 2023 03:28 PM IST

    ‘BJP has looted 1.5 lakh crore from Karnataka’: Priyanka Gandhi

    Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressed a public gathering in Karnataka's Vijayapura on Wednesday, where she said, “In the last three and a half years, they (BJP) have looted 1.5 lakh crore from Karnataka. With that money, they could have built 100 AIIMS hospitals, 30,000 smart classrooms and houses for 30 lakh poor people.”

  • May 03, 2023 02:39 PM IST

    Opposition only knows ‘Gaali politics’, says PM in Uttara Kannada district

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public gathering in Uttara Kananda district's Ankola area on Wednesday afternoon and said, “Opposition only knows 'Gaali politics'. They cannot defeat us so they abuse us. The people of Karnataka reject abuse politics and all the voters will teach them a lesson to Congress for abusing me.” (ANI)

  • May 03, 2023 01:34 PM IST

    "What double engine?" questions Congress leader Jairam Ramesh

    Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took a swipe at Karnataka BJP's ‘double engine government’ slogan and claimed that 94% state income generates from the state's own revenue and its share of taxes from the central governement. 

    He tweeted, "What Double Engine?!94% of the revenue of Karnataka state govt comes from the state's own revenue + its own share of taxes from the Centre, determined not by ‘Modi Aashirwaad’ but by the Finance Commission formula.

    The May 10th election is to propel the Karnataka engine which got derailed by BJP in the last 4 years. It has to be a engine of growth combined with social harmony, not a 40% Commission engine running on hot air." 

  • May 03, 2023 12:34 PM IST

    You will decide the future of Karnataka: PM Modi to first time voters

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed on the first time voters in Karnataka and told that their vote is a crucial weapon in deciding the future of the state. He said “To all the time first time voters in Karnataka, I would like to appeal you all that your vote will just not decide your future, but the future of Karnataka. While giving your valuable vote, consider where the India is among the global countries and the reason behind it. You vote will only help the BJP to make India proud on global platforms. Use it wisely and teach a lesson to the Congress party which does politics on petty issues.” 

  • May 03, 2023 12:25 PM IST

    Congress supports anti national elements, stay away from that party: PM Modi to voters

    The Prime Minister further took a swipe at the Congress party and told that they stand with the anti national forces in the country. He said, “The Congress party has a history of releasing terrorists from the jail. They even support the anti national forces and rescue those who support the terrorism. While the whole nation stands with our soldiers, the Congress insults our soldiers. Such a party is now asking votes because a single person in the party is getting retired.” 

  • May 03, 2023 12:16 PM IST

    We want to make Karnataka a No. 1 state in India: PM Modi

    Addressing a crowd in Karnataka's Moodabidri, PM Modi told that only BJP can make Karnataka a top state in the country. He said, “We are seeking your votes because our agenda is to make Karnataka No. 1 state in the country. Congress is seeking votes because one of its leaders is retiring. I promise you that all states in India will chant ‘Jai Karnataka’ if BJP comes to the power. I am sure the voters of Dakshin Kannada are smart enough to choose the double engine government.” 

  • May 03, 2023 12:11 PM IST

    Vote for BJP if you want peace in Karnataka: PM Modi

    PM Modi attacked the Congress party in a election rally at Karnataka's Moodabidri. He said, “The Congress is known for creating violence and disturbing law and order in the state. If the young voters in Dakshin Kannada district want peace and harmony, vote for the BJP and we will ensure a peaceful Karnataka. Beware, the Congress wants to make Karnataka the ATM of a family in the New Delhi.” 

  • May 03, 2023 11:41 AM IST

    It is shameful: Bajarang Dal leader attacks Congress

    Bajarang Dal national convener Neeraj Doneiya slammed the Congress party for putting PFI and Bajarang Dal in a same bracket. He said, “It is shameful that the Congress party has connected a terrorist outfit like PFI with the Bajarang Dal in thier manifesto. Bajarang Dal has only been working for the benefit of the society and it is unfortunate that the Congress party insulted our organisation.” 

  • May 03, 2023 11:01 AM IST

    Congress' manifesto is a copy of the BJP schemes - CM Bommai

    Training his guns at Congress, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai called the Congress' manifesto "cheating" claiming that most of the programs were announced by the incumbent BJP government.

    He said, “They have promised to give 10 kg of rice to each family member. The BJP government is also giving the same quantity of rice to eligible people after the Covid pandemic. The rice is given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi but the Congress leaders have put up their photos on the rice sack. The BJP had announced a free bus ride for women but the Congress Party announces something under a different name.” 

  • May 03, 2023 09:12 AM IST

    PM Modi to participate in three election rallies on Wednesday

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is in Karnataka will conduct three public meetings in the state on Wednesday. Starting from Moodabidri in Karnataka, the Prime Minister will visit Karawar and Belagavi districts. 

PM Modi chants ‘Jai Bajrang Bali’ in all campaign meetings in Karnataka

bengaluru news
Published on May 03, 2023 06:19 PM IST

PM Modi chanted ‘Jai Bajrang Bali’ during all the three public meetings he addressed in poll-bound Karnataka on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of the Karnataka assembly elections in Mudbidri of Dakshina Kannada district, Karnataka on Wednesday.(ANI)
PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S

Why couldn't 'omnipresent' Modi see loot by BJP in Karnataka?: Priyanka Gandhi

bengaluru news
Updated on May 03, 2023 03:57 PM IST

Priyanka Gandhi alleged that the contractors were dying by suicide as 40 per cent commission being charged but no reply has come from the Prime Minister.

Why couldn't 'omnipresent' Modi see loot by BJP in Karnataka?: Priyanka Gandhi
PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

Karnataka assembly elections: Here is the full list of Congress candidates

bengaluru news
Updated on May 03, 2023 03:33 PM IST

The Congress party has announced all the candidates for 223 assembly constituencies in Karnataka assembly polls . Below is the full list of the candidates

Karnataka Congress released the names of 223 candidates for the assembly polls.
ByHT News Desk

Cong shields terror backers, says PM Modi during Karnataka poll rally

bengaluru news
Updated on May 03, 2023 01:15 PM IST

PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday attacked the opposition Congress during an election rally in Karnataka's Moodabidri and alleged it shields “terror backers”.

PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday during an election rally in Karnataka's Moodabidri.
ByYamini C S

'Ambedkar said reservation cannot be given on basis of religion': Assam CM Sarma

bengaluru news
Published on May 03, 2023 12:30 PM IST

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that reservation cannot be on the basis of religion but the grand old party still wants to give a reservation to Muslims.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is in Karnataka to campaign for the BJP ahead of the May 10 election. (PTI)
ANI | | Posted by Yamini C S

Karnataka Poll LIVE Updates: PM Modi begins rally with ‘Bajrangbali’ chants

bengaluru news
Updated on May 03, 2023 06:54 PM IST

The star campaigners from both Congress and the BJP are already busy with their campaigning schedules.

PM Modi to conduct a rally in Moodabidri
ByYamini C S, Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

"When Babri Masjid was demolished..," Owaisi hits out at Congress in Karnataka

bengaluru news
Published on May 03, 2023 08:15 AM IST

“When Babri Masjid was demolished, they made a resolution of rebuilding a mosque there. What became of that?" asked Owaisi.

"When Babri Masjid was demolished..," Owaisi hits out at Congress in Karnataka(ANI)
ANI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

Bajrang Dal stages protest against Congress manifesto to ban organisation

bengaluru news
Published on May 03, 2023 07:37 AM IST

Bajrang Dal workers staged a protest near the Congress office and burned the party manifesto released for the upcoming Karnataka elections.

Bajrang Dal workers have burnt party manifesto at Mangaluru (Represtative Image)
ANI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

‘Unfortunate that people question poll promises made for poor’: Cong's H K Patil

bengaluru news
Published on May 02, 2023 03:59 PM IST

Patil also said the entry of former senior BJP leaders Jagdish Shettar and Laxman Savadi will benefit the Congress.

Patil is contesting from his home turf of Gadag assembly constituency on a Congress ticket.
PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S

Karnataka Cong President DK Shivakumar's helicopter hit by eagle, lands safely

bengaluru news
Published on May 02, 2023 02:43 PM IST

KPCC president DK Shivakumar suffered a bird hit to his helicopter on the way to Mulabagilu for an election rally on Tuesday.

Another person traveling along with Shivakumar sustained minor injuries in the incident.
ByYamini C S

'BJP's manifesto has roadmap to make Karnataka no. 1': PM Modi in Chitradurga

bengaluru news
Updated on May 02, 2023 12:42 PM IST

The PM addressed a public meeting in Chitradurga and said that the BJP is Karnataka's preferred party.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public gathering in Karnataka's Chitradurga on Tuesday.
ByYamini C S

Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates: PM Modi hits out at Cong in Hosapete

bengaluru news
Updated on May 02, 2023 05:01 PM IST

Karnataka is seeing several mega campaigns held by union ministers of late, while parties are unveiling manifestos for the crucial May 10 polls.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public gathering in Karnataka's Hosapete on Tuesday afternoon.
ByYamini C S

Karnataka Assembly Election: CM Bommai accuses Cong of ‘copying’ BJP's schemes

bengaluru news
Published on May 02, 2023 08:30 AM IST

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai on Monday, hit out at the Congress party accusing them of "copying" the schemes of Bharatiya Janata Party.

Karnataka CM Bommai was speaking to reporters during a roadshow in Mysuru. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
ANI | | Posted by Yamini C S

Prominent mutt’s poll sway under lens as key seer face rape charges

bengaluru news
Updated on May 02, 2023 01:13 AM IST

Despite allegations, no clear support to any candidate, several political leaders have started visiting mutts with a large following to seek blessings before the Karnataka elections.

Political leaders started to visit mutts to seek blessings ahead of Karnataka elections. (ANI)
ByPriyanka Rudrappa

Watch: Heavy rain in Bengaluru brings relief from heat, more showers predicted

bengaluru news
Updated on May 01, 2023 09:46 PM IST

Several arterial roads in the city faced the long-standing problem of waterlogging along with heavy traffic.

Heavy showers battered Bengaluru.(Twitter)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Snehashish Roy
