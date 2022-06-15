Karnataka high court asks court in Mangaluru not to give verdict on the Malali mosque suit
The Karnataka high court has directed a court in the coastal city of Mangaluru not to pronounce its verdict on the maintainability of an original suit that seeks to survey a local mosque.
The III Additional Civil Court in Mangaluru is hearing a suit by T A Dhananjaya and B A Manoj Kumar claiming that architecture of a temple was discovered during the renovation of the Assayed Abdullahi Madani mosque in Malali, Thenka Ulipady village, near Mangaluru.
They have sought a survey of the mosque to verify this claim.
Senior advocate Vivek Reddy, appearing for the same petitioners in the HC, argued that there should be a survey by a court- appointed commissioner and a report based on it, but the lower court should not be allowed to decide on the maintainability of such a case before that.
If the suit in the lower court is dismissed on maintainability, there were chances of the structures inside the mosque being removed or destroyed, he argued.
The single-judge bench of the High Court of Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum on Monday issued notice to the mosque authorities and directed the lower court not to pronounce its verdict on the maintainability of the suit and adjourned the hearing to June 17.
The lower court had earlier directed the mosque authorities not to remove the contested structures.
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
Thane Police website hacked over Prophet remarks controversy restored
The hackers claimed to be supporters of an Islamic group. Following the hacking, a message popped up on the website, allegedly from the hackers in which they demanded an immediate apology to “Muslims all over the world”.
